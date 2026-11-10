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Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Paraguay


Date: 2026-11-10 02:11:12

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Paraguay HE Pedro Alliana, on the occasion of his assumption of office, wishing him success and further development and growth for the relations between the two countries.

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The Peninsula

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