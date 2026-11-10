Prime Minister, US President Hold Meeting
According to Al Jazeera, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US President HE Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House.
On X, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote: "It was great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @VP in Washington. We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks. Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region."
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