Prime Minister, US President Hold Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

According to Al Jazeera, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US President HE Donald Trump held a meeting at the White House.

On X, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote: "It was great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @VP in Washington. We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks. Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region."