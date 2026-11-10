Permanent Representative Of Qatar To UN Meets UN High Commissioner For Refugees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees HE Dr. Barham Salih, at the Permanent Mission headquarters in New York.

The meeting reviewed the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and ways of further supporting and strengthening it.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN reiterated during the meeting the State of Qatar's support for UNHCR's efforts and the continuation of cooperation in various humanitarian fields, aiding refugees, and enhancing humanitarian response across the world.