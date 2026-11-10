Students Explore Arabic Literature Through School Theatre Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the annual School Theatre Festival 2026, bringing together 20 schools to present 15 theatrical performances aimed at promoting Arabic language, nurturing students' creative talents and strengthening their cultural and national identity.

Held under the theme“Stories in the Language of Dhad”, the festival was inaugurated yesterday under the patronage of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al Khater.

Organised by the Arts and Theatre Section of the Educational Guidance Department, the festival is being held at the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association Theatre, with the participation of schools representing different educational stages for both boys and girls.

The theme highlights the importance of modern standard Arabic as a language of creativity and expression, while strengthening students' connection with their literary and cultural heritage. Through theatrical performances, students bring literary and heritage stories to life using artistic approaches that develop their language skills, aesthetic appreciation and pride in their national identity.

The festival aims to showcase the outcomes of school theatre education, discover and nurture student talents, and develop public speaking, communication, creative thinking and teamwork skills. It also seeks to build students' self-confidence, reinforce educational and human values, and expand opportunities for their participation in artistic and cultural activities.

A key feature of the festival is the dramatisation of school curricula as a form of active learning. This approach transforms educational concepts and subject content into interactive dramatic situations, helping reinforce knowledge and improve students' understanding of their lessons while allowing them to apply their linguistic and creative abilities in an engaging learning environment.

Head of the Arts and Theatre Section at the ministry, Hamyan Al Kaabi, said the festival provides an educational and creative platform for students to use modern standard Arabic in interactive settings, enriching their vocabulary and improving their pronunciation and expression skills.

The opening ceremony featured two theatrical performances. The first, titled“The Secret of the Lost Gold”, was presented by students from Khalid bin Ahmed Preparatory School for Boys and Doha Preparatory School for Boys.

The second performance,“Windmills”, inspired by the novel“Don Quixote de la Mancha” by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes, was presented by students of Abu Ubaida Preparatory School for Boys.