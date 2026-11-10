Six UDST Academics Recognised Among World's Top 2% Scientists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announces that six of its academics have been recognised in the 2026 World's Top 2% Scientists List, published by Stanford University Professor John P. A. Ioannidis in collaboration with Elsevier, highlighting their research contributions and impact across a range of scientific disciplines.

The prestigious list recognises the world's most influential researchers based on standardised citation indicators derived from Scopus data. It includes researchers whose scientific contributions rank among the top 2% within their respective fields, reflecting the global impact and influence of their published research.

The UDST academics featured in the 2026 list in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing include Dean of the College of Computing and Information Technology, Dr. Zakaria Maamar, and Associate Professor of Data and Cybersecurity, Dr. Mueen Uddin; in Marketing, Professor and Senior Researcher, in Agronomy and Agriculture, Dr. Farhat Abbas; Associate Professor, in Business and Management Dr. Daniel K. Maduku; Associate Dean of the College of Business, Dr. Walid Ben-Amar; and in Networking and Telecommunications, Professor of Data and Cybersecurity, Dr. Adnan Akhundzada.

Commenting on this achievement, UDST President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, said:“The recognition of our academics among the world's top 2% scientists is a testament to the quality, impact, and relevance of the research being conducted at UDST. We take great pride in our faculty members whose dedication to advancing knowledge and addressing real-world challenges continues to strengthen our University's research standing internationally. At UDST, we remain committed to leveraging a research-driven environment that encourages innovation, supports academic excellence, and contributes to Qatar's ambitions of becoming a leading knowledge-based economy.”

The recognition covers two categories: the career-long impact ranking, which assesses researchers' citation records from 1996 to 2025, and the single-year ranking, which reflects citations received during 2025.

The inclusion of UDST academics across these categories demonstrates the breadth of research expertise and scholarly contributions within the University. This achievement reflects UDST's continued commitment to advancing applied research, leveraging innovation, and strengthening its position as a leading institution for higher education and research in Qatar.

Through its research initiatives, the University continues to generate knowledge, address real world challenges, and contribute to scientific and technological advancements across various disciplines.