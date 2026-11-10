Qatar Launches Regulatory Guide For Private Schools, Kindergartens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched a new regulatory guide for private schools and kindergartens, outlining unified standards for addressing violations and strengthening compliance to ensure a safe, stable and sustainable learning environment.

The guide was unveiled at an event held at the ministry's headquarters theatre, attended by senior ministry officials and representatives of private schools and kindergartens.

The initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to improve the quality of educational services, strengthen compliance with regulatory requirements and ensure that educational institutions operate in an environment that protects rights and promotes national values and identity, in line with the human and social development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

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The guide aims to standardise the procedures for identifying and addressing violations, strengthen preventive measures and clearly define the responsibilities of licence holders, school leaders and employees. It also establishes a framework to ensure fairness, transparency and consistency in applying regulatory procedures, while enabling educational institutions to take appropriate preventive and corrective measures.

It is based on the mandate of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens under Amiri Decision No. 35 of 2022, Law No. 23 of 2015 regulating private schools, particularly Article 37, its executive regulations, and other relevant decisions, policies and circulars. The guide operates within the framework of these laws and does not replace them or restrict the legal powers of the competent authorities.

Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz Al Namaa said the guide's real value would be determined by how effectively it was implemented within private educational institutions.

He urged licence holders and school leaders to adopt it as a reference in their daily operations, review and document their internal procedures, strengthen self-monitoring and follow up on corrective measures.

He said the guide represented a step towards standardising regulatory practices and building greater trust and cooperation between the ministry and private educational institutions, thereby supporting the quality and stability of education.

Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens and Acting Director of the Department of Private School Licensing Dr Rania Mohammed outlined the guide's main areas, which cover administrative operations, human resources, fees and financial affairs, student registration, academic affairs, security, health and safety, student behaviour and counselling, values and national identity, mandatory evaluation and school accreditation, as well as legal compliance and serious violations.

She explained that the guide establishes a gradual approach to handling observations and violations based on their nature, severity and impact.

It also specifies the required procedures and deadlines for addressing them and monitoring the implementation of corrective measures.