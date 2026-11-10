Ministry Of Awqaf To Host Seminar Today On Building Cultural Institutions To Promote Arabic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs will hold its second seminar in the“Bi Lisanin Arabiyyin Mubeen” (In Clear Arabic) series today, November 10, to explore strategies for developing effective cultural institutions that can promote and advance the Arabic language.

Organised by the Ministry's Department of Islamic Research and Studies, the seminar will take place at Imam Muhammad bin Abdulwahhab Mosque immediately after Isha prayer, bringing together researchers and academics to discuss the role of cultural institutions in preserving Arabic and strengthening its presence in contemporary society.

Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies Sheikh Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, said the seminar would feature three main discussion themes, with contributions from Salem Mohammed Al Qahtani, a researcher in Islamic heritage; Dr Ahmed Haji Safar, Associate Professor at the Department of Arabic Language, College of Arts and Sciences, Qatar University; and Ahmed Yousuf Al Mulla, Arabic language teacher at the Religious Institute under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The first theme will examine the role of cultural institutions in preserving and developing Arabic, exploring the concept of cultural institutions as represented by mosques, schools, universities, media organisations, cultural institutions, scholarly councils and libraries.

The second theme will address the major challenges facing Arabic in the contemporary cultural environment, particularly those arising within cultural institutions.

The third theme will focus on future visions and practical plans for developing and renewing cultural institutions. It will explore strategies for building effective cultural environments that promote Arabic in line with contemporary requirements.