MCIT, Cisco Collaborate To Expand AI Applications

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Cisco signed a collaboration agreement under Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme on the sidelines of MWC26 Doha.

The agreement aims to expand the adoption of AI applications and develop advanced digital solutions that improve service delivery and operational efficiency across vital sectors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.

The agreement was signed by Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT Eman Ahmed Al Kuwari, and General Manager of Cisco Qatar, Hasan Khan. Under the agreement, MCIT and Cisco will work with government entities and businesses to develop innovative solutions that support digital transformation across priority sectors, including healthcare, tourism, national infrastructure, transportation and logistics.

Eman Al Kuwari said,“Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 sets a clear direction for building a competitive, knowledge-based digital economy. Artificial intelligence, secure digital infrastructure, and national talent are central to that ambition. This collaboration with Cisco is part of the Ministry's broader approach of working with global technology leaders to turn national priorities into practical outcomes for government, industry, and society.”

The collaboration aligns with Qatar's priorities in AI and digital infrastructure and focuses on three key pillars: artificial intelligence, safety and security, and digital experiences. Workforce development underpins all three pillars, with Cisco continuing to support national talent through Cisco Networking Academy, which provides education and training in AI, networking, cybersecurity, and essential digital skills to prepare Qatar's workforce for future employment opportunities.

General Manager of Cisco Qatar, Hasan Khan, said:“Qatar's digital ambitions are underpinned by infrastructure that is secure, AI-ready, and supported by local expertise. This agreement with MCIT gives us a clear framework to contribute to each of these, building on our long-term collaboration in the country. Through co-innovation with government and industry, and the continued work of Cisco Networking Academy, we aim to support Qatar's technology capabilities as it advances its Digital Agenda 2030.”

The agreement builds on seven years of collaboration in Qatar under Cisco's CDA programme, a global co-investment initiative active in 62 countries that aligns technology with national and industrial priorities.