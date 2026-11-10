Qatar Health Ministry Recalls All Batches Of ISOTEARS-Plus Eye Drops

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday announced the recall of all batches of ISOTEARS-Plus eye drops due to critical observations related to data integrity and aseptic processing at the manufacturing facility.

In an official announcement, the Ministry urged the public to immediately stop using the product as a precautionary measure to safeguard patient safety.

The recall covers all batches of ISOTEARS-Plus eye drops, a lubricant eye drop product containing sodium carboxymethylcellulose 0.5%.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring patient safety and maintaining the quality of pharmaceutical products available in Qatar.