Health Ministry Recalls Ferinject 50 Mg Iron/Ml In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health, MoPH, has announced the recall of all shipments of Ferinject.
The Ministry, in a social media post, stated that the recall was made after tests conducted by the Ministry's laboratories found Ferinject 50 mg/mL non-compliant with the company's stated chemical specifications.
Ferinject is an intravenous preparation used to treat iron deficiency anemia.
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