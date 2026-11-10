Health Ministry Recalls Ferinject 50 Mg Iron/Ml In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health, MoPH, has announced the recall of all shipments of Ferinject.

The Ministry, in a social media post, stated that the recall was made after tests conducted by the Ministry's laboratories found Ferinject 50 mg/mL non-compliant with the company's stated chemical specifications.

Ferinject is an intravenous preparation used to treat iron deficiency anemia.