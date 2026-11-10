Ministry Of Public Health Warns Against Using Children's Product Containing Undeclared Alcohols

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warns against using Babies' Magic Tea Baby Sleep Gripe Water (4 oz / 120 ml), as it contains undeclared alcohols that may pose health risks to children.

It said that the affected lot is Lot 25122bw. The Ministry further added that the product is not registered in Qatar but is available for purchase online.

The Ministry urges the public to immediately stop using and dispose of the product, and to seek medical advice if a child develops any symptoms following its use