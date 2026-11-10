EU-Qatar Relations Set For Major Boost With Strategic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The European Union is seeking to elevate its relations with Qatar through an ambitious Strategic Partnership Agreement that will deepen cooperation in security, trade, investment, energy and technology, while strengthening political coordination on regional and international challenges.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, European Union Ambassador to Qatar H E Antonino Maggiore said the proposed agreement, negotiations for which were launched in December 2025, would establish a comprehensive framework for translating diplomatic engagement into tangible economic and institutional partnerships.

“The European Union and Qatar have developed a strong and increasingly comprehensive relationship, built on mutual trust, shared interests and a common commitment to regional stability and international cooperation. Our ambition now is to take this relationship to the next level,” he said.

The Ambassador identified security and defence, trade and investment, energy security, green transition, digital transformation, education and research among the priority areas. He emphasised Qatar's growing diplomatic influence, describing the country as an indispensable international mediator whose engagement complements the EU's diplomatic capabilities.

“Qatar has established itself as an indispensable diplomatic actor, particularly through its mediation efforts, and we believe that closer political coordination between the EU and Qatar can make a meaningful contribution to peace and stability,” Maggiore said.

On regional developments, he praised Qatar's ability to maintain communication channels with different parties during complex diplomatic situations.

Regarding Gaza, he said both sides support implementation of the US peace plan, humanitarian assistance and a lasting political solution based on two states.

He also highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts concerning Iran and stressed the importance of protecting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Turning to energy cooperation, Maggiore described Qatar as a reliable strategic partner for Europe, particularly as the bloc continues diversifying its energy supplies.

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“Energy security and the green transition should not be seen as competing objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary dimensions of a forward-looking energy partnership,” he said.

He identified hydrogen, renewable energy, emissions reduction and energy efficiency as promising areas for collaboration.

On security cooperation, the Ambassador announced that Doha will host the EU-GCC Forum on defence technology and artificial intelligence on December 3, providing opportunities for exchanging expertise and exploring defence innovation.

He also highlighted maritime security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity as important areas for practical cooperation.

Addressing the prospect of visa-free travel for Qatari citizens to the Schengen area, Maggiore expressed optimism that progress could be achieved.

“The process to launch the negotiations is currently ongoing and hopefully the long-awaited visa liberalisation will take place in the near future once the negotiation procedures are over,” he said. The Ambassador also disclosed plans to establish an EU-Qatar Business Council and explore organising an EU-Qatar Business Forum, potentially alongside the Qatar Economic Forum in 2027.

He said these initiatives would strengthen commercial relationships and encourage greater participation by European companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in Qatar's expanding economy.

Maggiore identified artificial intelligence, food security, sustainable infrastructure, water management and transport among sectors offering significant investment opportunities.

He noted that Qatar's economic diversification agenda under Qatar National Vision 2030 aligns closely with European technological expertise and investment capabilities.

Beyond economic cooperation, the Ambassador emphasised strengthening academic partnerships, including collaboration with Qatar Foundation, university exchanges and joint research initiatives.

Looking ahead to the next 18 to 24 months, Maggiore said concluding the Strategic Partnership Agreement would represent a major milestone, although meaningful results would ultimately determine its success.

He expressed hope for stronger economic ties, enhanced security cooperation and greater engagement between European and Qatari institutions.

“What matters most is the practical impact of our cooperation,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to building a more visible, operational and enduring EU-Qatar partnership.