Angola Seeks Stronger Technology, Investment Ties With Qatar: Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Angola is keen to deepen cooperation with Qatar in artificial intelligence, digital literacy, technological innovation and investment, as the southern African nation seeks to accelerate its digital transformation and create new opportunities for Qatari businesses.

Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication of Angola H E Mário Oliveira said Doha's hosting of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), scheduled from November 9 to 27, provides an important platform for strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula on the sidelines of his participation in the conference, Oliveira praised Qatar's technological advancement and its growing emphasis on building a connected, knowledge-based economy.

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“Angola has been following the technological transformations in Qatar, which are built upon a connected economy. Qatar has intensified its focus on preparing for artificial intelligence and digital literacy, positive areas in which we look forward to deepening cooperation in the near future,” he said.

The Minister noted that international gatherings such as PP-26 offer valuable opportunities to engage with industry leaders, exchange experiences and establish partnerships that could support Angola's ongoing digital development programmes.

He also invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Angola's expanding technology sector, highlighting regulatory reforms and the country's investment environment.

“The Angolan market is open, thanks to regulatory reforms, and enjoys political stability, allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to invest,” Oliveira said.

He added that Angola aims to encourage technological innovation and develop its digital materials industry while providing Qatari companies with opportunities to expand their operations.

Turning to Angola's priorities at PP-26, Oliveira said his delegation is showcasing major infrastructure projects designed to improve connectivity, strengthen the business environment and accelerate digital transformation.

He emphasised the importance of African countries adopting coordinated positions in international telecommunications policymaking.

“Africa must no longer be merely a place where global digital policies are implemented; it must also become an active participant in defining those policies,” he said.

Oliveira highlighted Angola's leadership in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Shared Satellite Programme, which secured eight orbital positions through the ITU for a proposed regional satellite project.

He said Angola's ANGOSAT-2 communications satellite has significantly expanded connectivity to previously underserved communities, including schools, hospitals and government institutions.

The satellite has also created entrepreneurial opportunities through the Conecta Angola Programme, which currently involves 71 small internet service providers.

According to the Minister, ANGOSAT-2 is already supporting telecommunications services in Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa, with further regional expansion planned.

Oliveira also outlined Angola's investment in submarine communications cables, which are strengthening international connectivity and supporting sectors including finance, healthcare and energy.

On digital government, he highlighted the recently implemented Angola National Cloud, a unified government platform capable of supporting more than 80 digital services.

The initiative aims to strengthen data security, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty while improving access to public services.

He said the National Broadband Network project would expand telecommunications infrastructure across Angola's 21 provinces, while the Iluminar Angola initiative seeks to improve mobile coverage through infrastructure sharing and national roaming.

Addressing artificial intelligence governance, Oliveira acknowledged the technology's economic potential but warned of risks affecting employment, personal safety and critical infrastructure.

He disclosed that Angola is considering legislation to regulate AI applications and strengthen safeguards for citizens and businesses.

On cybersecurity, the Minister said Angola has introduced additional legal instruments and is preparing to operationalise its National Cybersecurity Centre to protect essential services and infrastructure.

Oliveira also reaffirmed the government's stated commitment to press freedom while highlighting efforts to modernise public media institutions and address misinformation through regulatory measures.

He expressed confidence that international cooperation, particularly with technologically advanced partners such as Qatar, would help Angola develop a more inclusive, innovative and competitive digital economy.