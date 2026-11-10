ITU Conference Opens In Doha To Address Global Tech Challenges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, government leaders from around the world yesterday opened the International Telecommunication Union's Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

Organised by ITU and hosted by the State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), PP-26 takes place from November 9 to 27, 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Over the next three weeks, delegates from ITU's 194 Member States will address the world's most pressing digital opportunities and challenges, define the UN agency's strategic vision through 2031, and elect its leadership for the coming four years.

With 2 billion people still offline, rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI), and the expansion of space-based technologies, PP-26 will guide international investment and policy support to ensure the benefits of technology can be accessed worldwide.

“The decisions made here in Doha will shape our digital future for generations,” said ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

“While emerging technologies are opening new possibilities, billions still remain offline. PP-26 is our chance to build a stronger, more resilient ITU - one that helps our members navigate change while bringing the benefits of technology to everyone, everywhere.”

ITU enables the invisible digital fabric of everyday life, ensuring technology benefits humanity. Behind the technologies people rely on, ITU coordinates radio frequencies and satellite orbits, sets key technical standards, and drives digital development for everyone, everywhere.

The Plenipotentiary Conference meets every four years and is ITU's highest decision-making body. PP-26 calls on countries to work“Together for a connected digital future.”

The conference is expected to bring together around 3,000 participants to address critical, collective issues, such as 'expanding global connectivity and investment; strengthening the resilience of digital infrastructure; ensuring reliable emergency and humanitarian communications; advancing space-based connectivity and sustainability; and harnessing emerging technologies for development.

“We are pleased to welcome delegations from around the world to Doha for the PP-26,” said Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar

H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.“By hosting PP-26, Qatar reflects its commitment to international cooperation and to shaping the future of the sector. We look forward to decisions that strengthen ITU's role and advance connectivity for all.

The co-location of PP-26 and MWC26 Doha offers a unique opportunity to bring policymakers and industry leaders together, foster international dialogue and partnerships, and advance discussions on innovation, investment, and the future of telecommunications.”

A key milestone of PP-26 will be the election of ITU's senior leadership positions, beginning on 12 November. Member States will elect the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, and Directors of the Radiocommunication, Telecommunication Standardisation, and Telecommunication Development Bureaux.

“PP-26 is taking place at a pivotal time, as the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector undergoes rapid developments that open up new opportunities while also presenting shared challenges that require enhanced international cooperation,” said Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, Chair-Designate of ITU PP-26 and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar.