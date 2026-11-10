AVTR Confirms Readiness For Winter Season With Comprehensive Emergency Response Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Vision Treatment and Recycling (AVTR) has confirmed its readiness for the upcoming winter season, implementing a comprehensive operational plan to ensure the continuity of waste management services during periods of heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

In coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality and cleaning service providers, the company has put in place flexible emergency measures to maintain efficient waste collection and transportation operations while protecting the environment across the capital.

The plan focuses on deploying manpower and machinery where they are most needed, prioritizing major roads, key public locations, and areas particularly vulnerable to rainwater accumulation. It also provides for the activation of rapid-response teams to address emergencies promptly and in coordination with the municipality.

The company will also intensify field inspections to identify critical locations, monitor the performance and compliance of cleaning service providers, and document operational issues to ensure they are addressed promptly. Special emphasis will be placed on occupational health and safety measures to protect field workers during exceptional weather conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Amjad Al-Anasweh stressed the importance of maintaining smooth operations through clear coordination and well-defined responsibilities among all parties involved, including the Greater Amman Municipality and service providers operating under the company's supervision.

He reaffirmed the company's commitment to carrying out its assigned duties, particularly in locations requiring joint intervention, emphasizing the shared responsibility of all stakeholders towards the city and its residents.

Al-Anasweh explained that the company is moving beyond routine monitoring of daily activities towards a performance-based approach to service management, focusing on measurable outcomes and actual service delivery standards. This transition involves improving operational planning, optimizing the distribution of machinery and personnel, and addressing potential challenges proactively to prevent recurring problems.

He added that service quality assessments extend beyond simply measuring a decline in public complaints. They are based on comprehensive criteria that take into account the geographical coverage of services and the gradual expansion of the new operational system.

The initiative ultimately aims to establish a sustainable and efficient cleaning system that enhances quality of life in the capital while strengthening the confidence of Jordanian citizens in the new service system.

//Petra// WH