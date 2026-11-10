Arab Parliament Calls For Immediate Action To Save Gaza's Displaced From Winter Hardship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament has issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to the international community, the United Nations and its relevant agencies, Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian and relief organizations, and the global community of conscience, calling for immediate action to save Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The parliament warned that Palestinians in Gaza are facing life-threatening conditions, with displaced families at risk of dying from the cold and flooding inside their fragile tents, as heavy rainfall, storms, and freezing temperatures compound an already dire humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people continue to endure harsh living conditions, with little or no access to basic shelter and protection.

It said that images of rainwater flooding displacement tents, some of which have collapsed on their occupants, alongside the suffering of children, women, and older people exposed to severe cold, reflect a devastating humanitarian tragedy that demands immediate international intervention.

The parliament described the situation as a stain on the conscience of the international community, stressing that expressions of concern and condemnation are no longer sufficient while an entire population remains exposed to the risk of death in the open, amid rain and freezing conditions, after losing their homes and the most basic necessities of a dignified and secure life.

It stressed that protecting civilians and ensuring access to their essential needs are legal obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as humanitarian and moral responsibilities that cannot be postponed.

The continued exposure of thousands of Palestinian families, especially children, women, and older people, to the dangers of hypothermia and flooding, the parliament added, represents a serious test of humanity's conscience and the international community's credibility.

The Arab Parliament called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and humanitarian and relief organizations to take immediate and effective action to provide temporary accommodation, tents capable of withstanding heavy rain and storms, shelter supplies, heating equipment, blankets, and medicines.

It also urged the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, the adoption of urgent measures to protect displaced families from rainfall and flash floods, and the enforcement of Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure that assistance reaches those in need.

//Petra// WH