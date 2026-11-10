Building A Future In STEM: The Power Of Partnership Between Trane Technologies And Project Scientist

MENAFN - 3BL) For over a decade, Trane Technologie and Project Scientist have joined forces to confront one of STEM's most persistent challenges: ensuring young girls have access to meaningful STEM experiences, role models, and pathways to success. Through their partnership, they've given thousands of girls across the United States and Mexico the confidence, skills, and sense of belonging to envision themselves as future innovators.

The Origins of Partnership: Purpose and Commitment

The partnership began with a shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and workforce development. Trane Technologies and Project Scientist understood that long-term collaboration yields deeper, more far-reaching impacts than one-time investments. By working together, they've built a model for sustained corporate-community engagement, reaching families, educators, volunteers, and local communities in regions across the United States including California, Minnesota, North Carolina, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and more in addition to Monterrey, Mexico.

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At the heart of the collaboration are bilingual, hands-on STEM learning and real-world career exploration programs, offered tuition-free to families. Educators and parents at Project Scientist echo the value of cutting-edge STEM curriculum and high-quality materials that students would have otherwise not experienced without this collaboration,“The program is so real. When we did the Mars-themed session, we built cars, they had floor maps where they created boulders and a simulation of what it was like on Mars. All of that is new to them. That's not something that I would have the ability to do without the help of Project Scientist.” (Kristin O., Educator)

Girls are introduced to STEM role models and mentors-industry professionals who share their experiences and inspire the next generation. These connections encourage curiosity and help dismantle the barriers that can keep girls from seeing themselves as scientists, engineers, or innovators.

Educators are also key to these programs, receiving professional development, knowledge, and strategies that they need to inspire a sense of belonging in STEM among their students. Wendy Ceja, a parent and educator based in California, values the high-quality support that she has received each year,“I really enjoy how you do the training once a month where we're meeting other educators from other states, and learning what they're doing-that opens up ideas for us teachers. It's like you're creating a community which is really nice. And I feel like you have been so supportive to all the teachers by providing all the lessons and it's less work for us.”

Measurable Impact: Empowering Girls and Communities Through STEM

Since 2014, Trane Technologies and Project Scientist together have reached over 7500 students through the support of 370 educators and over 1000 volunteers. But this partnership isn't just about numbers. It's about changing lives:

Thousands of girls experience transformative STEM programs that build confidence, spark curiosity and foster belonging; Educators are equipped with curriculum, materials and strategies to deliver innovative and impactful lessons; Volunteers (Trane Technologies employees) engage in meaningful, rewarding community service and leadership opportunities Communities are strengthened by inclusive pathways to career opportunities for their children

The investment in STEM talent begins long before college or career choices. By nurturing curiosity and ambition at a young age, Trane Technologies and Project Scientist are creating lasting change. Project Scientist's programs including Summer Innovation Lab, out-of-school Explorers Club and Scholars Circle provide a continued pathway for students to be engaged in STEM programs from the age of 4 to 18 years.

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Dana Barksdale French's child Cypress (age 16) has been with Project Scientist since the age of 6-”I love how the program has grown with Cypress. We started with the Summer Lab, went on expeditions, then the STEM Club, and now Scholars (Circle). It's just been wonderful to see the support that Cypress has received and the growth that Cypress has had by being in the program. I've noticed their confidence has grown. They ask amazing questions. Their critical thinking skills have improved.”

Like Cypress, Cali M. (age 17), has been a student with Project Scientist since the second grade. When asked about STEM topics and careers she has discovered through this program, Cali mentioned,“A lot of math based ones, especially accounting and finance have really caught my eye. Those [STEM fields] are what I'm looking into now for careers, especially when applying to colleges.”

Creating Belonging in STEM, Building a Stronger Future

As the demand for STEM talent grows, ensuring that girls from all backgrounds feel welcome and supported is essential. When asked about the challenges she faced in accessing STEM opportunities outside of Project Scientist, Cali said,“A lot of them are male based. So, there's not a huge female group, especially at the local high school where the homeschooled kids can join, like the Robotics Club. I think 80% of it is male and then 20% of it is female. That's not very fun.”

Corporate-community partnerships like this set a model for how meaningful, sustained investment can transform lives-not just for students, but for educators, families, and entire communities. Kristin O., an educator based in North Carolina, mentioned the need for partnerships like these,“The generosity of the Project Scientist program makes these girls feel so incredibly special. The numbers are real-girls and minority girls do not go into STEM related fields. By providing these girls with the opportunity to engage in STEM, by the time they get in middle school, they are much more likely to continue with that subject than they are if they don't [have access to STEM programs].”

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Carolyn Chisolm, an educator and parent from Minnesota mentions the impact of the real-world connections offered by this partnership in the form of expeditions to Trane Technologies and the opportunities to connect with their employees,“A lot of our students don't have everyday experiences with engineers and scientists. Being able to see the [Trane] facility helps them see themselves eventually in these spaces and professions. Having STEM Storytellers helps them to see what they were like when they were younger, the actual steps they took and helps them see themselves in a STEM Storyteller. Most of our students say 'When I grow up I want to work here (Trane Technologies).'”

Together, Trane Technologies and Project Scientist are not just preparing girls for the jobs of the future; they're helping them envision themselves as leaders and innovators who will shape that future.

Empowering Employees Through Mentorship and Service

But it's not just the students who benefit from this corporate-community engagement. Employees at Trane Technologies expressed a strong appreciation for a company culture that encourages employees to get involved in their local communities and take advantage of the leadership and mentorship made available through this partnership: Louise Rasmussen, Sr. HR Business Partner at Trane, has been a project coordinator for the Summer Innovation Lab in Brea, California:“When I think about our future, finding talent is extremely challenging that also fits us culturally in addition to technically. Part of that is finding people who are comfortable engaging, caring and supporting each other. When you're a volunteer you're getting to do all of that- when there's an organization [like Project Scientist] that we can stand with and stand for together that's very powerful.”

Zainub Larji, a Controls Hardware Engineer and volunteer says,“It's a super gratifying experience. It's really important for employees to support individuals interested in the STEM field-it's a huge mentorship opportunity. Even a week-long event can do so much for the students. The students have so much to say and contribute and it's nice to see things from the younger audiences' perspective. They are not restricted by rules and sometimes they inspire you. They're free, open and a little bit chaotic but it's nice to have that energy around.”

A New Chapter of Impact

Since 2014, Trane Technologies' sustained investment has helped Project Scientist develop and refine a proven, scalable program model that combines hands-on STEM learning, culturally responsive curriculum, STEM role models, career exploration, and opportunities to build STEM identity and belonging. The opportunity now is to put that model to work at a greater scale and bring it to more under-resourced classrooms across the country -a need that is echoed by educators like Kristin O.,“The program is so valuable. It is such a quality program, and I have done a lot of programs through different school districts. This one, this is special. I wish every classroom in every school could do it. It really is that valuable. I see such a change in the girls over time.”