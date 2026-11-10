Trusted Connections: How Partnership Is Scaling Savings Groups For Women

Women in savings groups are already saving, repaying loans, and growing their businesses. The report shows how a growing circle of partners is helping them go further. Local leaders are forming and supporting new groups in their own communities. Governments and banks in 16 countries are working with CARE on policies that help savings groups grow. Digital platforms and lenders are turning women's reliable saving and repayment records into access to larger loans. Business support and market connections are helping their products reach new buyers. This support matters more than ever: 3 in 4 women in savings groups say crises like drought and floods are making it harder to earn a living.

“We no longer need to convince others that savings groups are worth investing in,” says Vidhya Sriram, Senior Director at CARE.“Governments, companies, and, most importantly, communities themselves are already doing it, at scale.”

Read the full report to see how these trusted connections are building a system that works for women and will keep working long after CARE steps back.

Read the report →