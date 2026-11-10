Chemours STEM Education In Action: Inspiring Students Through Hands-On Learning

MENAFN - 3BL) At Chemours, innovation begins with curiosity. The problem-solvers who will tackle tomorrow's challenges are often inspired by the experiences they have as students today. That's why we're helping young people explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through hands-on learning and real-world experiences.

As part of our commitment to creating vibrant communities, Chemours works to expand access to STEM education through employee volunteerism, community engagement, school partnerships, and immersive learning experiences. Chemours also supports employees in giving their time to causes and communities through volunteer programs and company-supported opportunities to engage with local organizations and students.

Chemours employees engage students, families, and educators through a variety of STEM-focused events designed to make science accessible, engaging, and fun.

How Chemours Employees Bring STEM to Life

Opening Our Sites to Learning

At Chemours sites around the world, students and families had opportunities to see STEM in action. At New Johnsonville, participants explored STEM, workplace safety, and manufacturing through a site visit, while students at the Mechelen site in Belgium took part in laboratory activities, STEM workshops, and a production facility tour. At Offerman, students learned about mineral sands mining, mineral separation, and the role minerals play in everyday life.

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Creating Hands-On Experiences

Members of the Chemours Black Employee Network (CBEN) partnered with Jack and Jill to engage students in hands-on chemistry activities, including slime-making, tie-dye creation, and a miracle berry taste test, while highlighting the contributions of African American scientists.

In El Dorado, the team supported a community STEM night featuring interactive science activities, technology demonstrations, and career exploration opportunities for local students and families. At the Wilmington Headquarters, employees' children took part in hands-on STEM activities designed to encourage curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving.

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Exploring STEM Through Robotics

Through the Chemours Robotics Initiative, CBEN introduced students and families to robotics, coding, and engineering through FIRST LEGO League demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities.

Chemours volunteers also partnered with EastSide Charter School for Family Fun Night, leading robotics demonstrations and chemistry experiments that encouraged students and families to explore STEM together.

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As we recognize National STEM Day, we're proud of the employees, educators, families, and community partners who help bring STEM learning to life. Through hands-on experiences and real-world connections, students gain opportunities to explore new ideas, build confidence, and discover what's possible. By sparking curiosity and supporting STEM learning, Chemours is helping inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and problem-solvers.

Explore our approach to vibrant communities in Chemours' Sustainability Report.