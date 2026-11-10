South Puget Sound Banker Marks 50 Years Of Service
Over five decades, Miller has built long-standing relationships with individuals, families and businesses, helping clients navigate significant financial decisions while earning a reputation as a trusted advisor. Her career has spanned major changes in both banking and technology, yet colleagues say her focus on personal relationships and client service has remained constant.
Outside the office, Miller has also been deeply involved in the community, supporting organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, as well as serving on the boards of local arts organizations, including Tacoma Opera and Northwest Sinfonietta.
KeyBank leaders say Miller's impact extends well beyond her client work. Throughout her career, she has mentored teammates, shared her industry knowledge and helped strengthen connections across the communities she serves.
As she reaches her 50th anniversary, Miller's career stands as a testament to the enduring value of trusted relationships, community involvement and a commitment to helping others succeed.
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