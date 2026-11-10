CVS Health Collaborates With Ronald Mcdonald House To Bring Fall Fun To Families

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, R.I., November 9, 2026 - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS ) is continuing its collaboration with Ronald McDonald House® Global to support families during their children's medical journeys. On October 28, the company decorated Ronald McDonald House® Connecticut & Western Massachusetts, located in New Haven, Connecticut, with seasonal products from JoywardTM, CVS Pharmacy's collection of decor, gifts and more. CVS also hosted several themed activations to get children and families in the Halloween spirit, including a build-your-own boo basket station, face painting with CVS Beauty Consultants, photo booth, seasonal treats and more. Families also came together for a special Halloween-themed Bingo night alongside CVS Health and Ronald McDonald House representatives.

To bring the Halloween spirit to Ronald McDonald House families, common areas were decked out with Joyward's festive home accents, including soft ghost throws and pillows adorned with spiders and skulls, pumpkin lights, a witch's cauldron, colorful Jack-o-Lanterns and more. CVS Health also provided curated care packages of Well MarketTM snacks and personal care essentials from CVS store brands.

“We've seen through our collaboration with Ronald McDonald House how small moments of comfort and joy can make a meaningful difference for families navigating some of life's most difficult challenges,” said Jenny McColloch, VP, Community Impact and Chief Sustainability Officer, CVS Health.“When a child is receiving care, families need support in every form. Our hope is that through events like this, and the work we do with Ronald McDonald House all year, we're helping families feel supported and connected, so that they can focus on what matters most: their child's well-being. Together, we are strengthening communities and creating healthier futures for all.”

"When a child is undergoing medical treatment, families often face extraordinary challenges that can make holidays and milestones especially difficult. We are honored to partner with CVS Health as their employees help create memorable experiences for the families we serve this October" said Michelle D'Amore, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Connecticut & Western Massachusetts. "This collaboration goes far beyond a seasonal celebration. It demonstrates the power of community, compassion, and shared purpose in supporting families through times of uncertainty. Together, we are expanding our impact and helping ensure that families have the care, comfort, and strength they need throughout their child's healthcare journey."

The New Haven event is part of a longer-term collaboration between CVS Health and Ronald McDonald House Global, which was announced last year. Through a $600,000 grant, CVS Health colleagues across 10 regions have been participating in organized volunteer activities that focus on supporting Ronald McDonald House families, such as preparing meals and hosting activity nights. At Ronald McDonald House New Haven, 34 colleagues have volunteered over 100 hours of their time since the start of the collaboration to help with things like setting up rooms, cooking meals and creating snack and activity kits for families to grab on the go. Colleagues nationwide have also been creating their own volunteer events – empowering them to help make an impact in their own communities and advancing the two organizations' shared commitment to supporting better health outcomes for families.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 250 independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, Ronald McDonald House surrounds families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child's care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.