Qatar Airways, Porter Airlines Launch Canada Codeshare

Qatar Airways announces a new codeshare agreement with Porter Airlines, expanding its reach across Canada and providing passengers with greater connectivity and travel options.

Under the agreement, Qatar Airways will place its (QR) code on select flights operated by Porter Airlines, offering passengers convenient onward connections beyond its existing Canadian gateways in Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL). By leveraging Porter Airlines' growing domestic network and strong presence in Eastern Canada, the partnership will provide greater access to destinations across the country, including Edmonton, Halifax Ottawa, St. John's, and Thunder Bay.

The collaboration will also offer travellers departing from Canada greater choice and flexibility when planning their journeys. Passengers travelling from Montreal and Toronto can connect through the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha to explore Qatar Airways' extensive global network of more than 170 destinations including Delhi, Manila, Dubai, and Addis Ababa. Qatar Airways continues to strengthen its presence in Canada, now operating daily services to both Toronto and Montreal, for a total of 14 weekly flights.

The addition of Porter further enhances the airline's network of partnerships, creating more opportunities for customers to connect conveniently across Canada and Qatar Airways' global network.

Qatar Airways