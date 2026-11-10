The Pearl Food Festival Returns To Porto Arabia With An Expanded Culinary, Family Experience

United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is bringing The Pearl Food Festival back to Porto Arabia from November 11 to 21.

Sponsored by Qatar Airways Privilege Club, with Snoonu as National Delivery Partner, the third edition will build on the festival's success as a lively gathering for residents and visitors, celebrating food, family and the community spirit of The Pearl Island.

More than 40 food booths will bring together an eclectic mix of culinary concepts from The Pearl Island and beyond, offering visitors a broader mix of flavours and new discoveries. The selection will feature cuisines from across Asia, Italy and the wider region, reflecting the diversity of Doha's dining scene and making the festival a welcoming place to explore different culinary traditions along the Porto Arabia waterfront.

The festival will also offer plenty for families to enjoy, with a dedicated kids' zone featuring inflatables, carnival games, crafts and face painting. Across the festival grounds, visitors will enjoy live entertainment, a series of photo moments, and giant food-themed installations.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club's role as Official Sponsor and Snoonu's role as National Delivery Partner will be brought to life through on-site activations and giveaways. These partner-led experiences will give visitors opportunities to engage with both partners during their visit and add an interactive dimension to the festival.

Through its growing programme of food concepts and family experiences, The Pearl Food Festival reflects UDC's ongoing commitment to creating vibrant destinations and memorable experiences for the community. The third edition will welcome residents and visitors to enjoy Porto Arabia's waterfront setting (18-22 La Croisette) and discover an extensive mix of flavours from November 11 to 21, between 3pm and 11pm on weekdays and 3pm to midnight on weekends.

United Development Company The Pearl and Gewan Islands Pearl Food Festival