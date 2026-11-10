Mobile AI Set To Reshape ME Tech Landscape: Huawei Executive

MENAFN - Gulf Times) AI and advanced connectivity could accelerate autonomous transport, robotics and intelligent services across the Middle East over the next five years, a senior Huawei executive said at MWC26 in Doha.

Dr Mohamed Madkour, vice-president of ICT Solutions and Marketing for Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said the convergence of 5G-Advanced and artificial intelligence would usher in what he described as the mobile AI era, creating opportunities for technologies extending well beyond smartphones and conventional telecommunications.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC26) Doha, Madkour said the region, among the early adopters of 5G technology, is now well positioned to embrace the next generation of intelligent applications.

“Now, combining AI with 5G-Advanced, with all of the new flavours and types of intelligence, whether it's generative AI, agentic AI or even physical AI, puts us right at the beginning of the mobile AI era,” he said. He identified autonomous cars, wearable devices, smart glasses, robots and drones as technologies expected to gain greater prominence over the coming five years.

“This is the opportunity in the next five years,” Madkour said, adding that the convergence of computing power and connectivity would be a major driver of the region's technological development.

He said this transformation would also create opportunities to deliver differentiated, guaranteed experiences that consumers receive and that are tailored to their devices, services, locations and offerings. Such an approach, he noted, would create new value for both consumers and telecommunications operators.

He said the Middle East has demonstrated early leadership in adopting and expanding 5G networks, providing a foundation for integrating more advanced digital capabilities. Huawei is also advancing its artificial intelligence strategy, with a particular focus on agentic AI, which enables intelligent agents to perform tasks and support operations with greater autonomy.

Madkour said the company's approach involved integrating intelligence throughout the technology value chain, from infrastructure and management platforms to applications and services.“We have been talking about an all-intelligence strategy for a long time. This year, we are still advancing intelligence and injecting intelligence into every single aspect of the whole value chain,” he said.

He cited autonomous network management and autonomous user experience management as examples of how AI agents could improve the operation and delivery of telecommunications services.

Alongside technological advancement, Madkour highlighted resilience as a regional priority, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.“We always say we provide resilience by design for all of our customers, not only for infrastructure, but also for operations and business,” he said.

Turning to Qatar, Madkour described the country as one of the world's most connected nations and highlighted Huawei's 24-year presence in the market. He stressed that Huawei's work in Qatar had consistently been aligned with the country's national priorities and development vision, with the company continuing to support its digital transformation ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030.

He said Huawei was proud to contribute to Qatar's digital development, particularly by advancing 5G toward the agentic AI era and continuing collaboration with local stakeholders. Huawei is participating in MWC Doha for the second consecutive year, with Madkour describing the event as more than a technology showcase.

He said the gathering provided an opportunity for collaboration between technology providers, customers and other industry stakeholders to advance digital transformation across the Gulf.

The company's focus, he explained, extends beyond supplying infrastructure and services to offering broader transformation solutions built around connectivity, computing, data centres and cloud technologies.“Resilience is key, intelligence is key, and the region has the vision and the passion,” Madkour said.

Mobile AI Huawei Mobile World Congress