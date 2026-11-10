Dukhan Bank Announces November Winners In Thara'a Account Prize Draw

Dukhan Bank has announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah-compliant savings account, at the bank's headquarters.

The draw was recently conducted under the supervision of a representative of the Qualitative License and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In this month's draw, Fatima al-Rumaihi and Fatima al-Sayed each won the top prize of QR20,000.

The following winners each received QR5,000: Huda al-Saad, Ikram Akili, Fatima al-Emadi, Anya Chomsamnieng, Ahmed Elenabe, Abdulaziz Shajaie, Mohammed Alomer, Naeima Alsafdii, Hassan al-Mohamedi, Mohammed al-Kuwari, Lolwa Amone, Maryam Alnaimi, Hassan Abuzaid, Hamdy Abo Rawash, Majid al-Majid, Hazem Alhalman, Reyouf al-Marri, Fadwa Mahmoud, Naseem Alasfoor, Danyah Assalah, Maryam Albader, Abdulaziz al-Ghrairi, Ebrahim al-Tamimi, Lamia Saad, Ahmad al-Mohannadi, Sharlah Patal, Ammar Abdelhafez M Alshahrouri, Heba Kotb, Mubarak al-Kaabi, Maryam Gul, Saoud al-Naemi, Eisa al-Kaabi, Hana Houimel, Venkatraman Gopalakrishnan, Sedreya al-Abdulla, Mohammed al-Madouri, Ali al-Abdulla, Bassem Hmiedan, Nasser Albalushi, Fahad al-Kuwari, Emad Alnajjar, Rakesh Kovval, Hanan al-Abdulla, Abdulla al-Badi, Khalifa al-Shareef, Jamal Albuainain, Azlan Osman, Alreem al-Emadi, Shejoon Alkorbi, Faisal Almuhannadi, Shamsulalam Din, Saoud al-Saad, Rashid al-Athba, Muna Alyafei, Saleh Alagi, Jassim Alsaygh, Hamad Alfalase, Shoeb Ahmed, Kristina Bagateliya, and Hamad al-Muftah.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with its enhanced Thara'a savings account campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients. Running until December 31, 2026, the campaign offers more customers the chance to win, with four grand prizes of QR1mn each, alongside multiple monthly prizes, including two monthly prizes of QR20,000 and 60 monthly prizes of QR5,000, awarded through scheduled draws throughout the year.

Dukhan Bank Thara'a Shariah-compliant savings account