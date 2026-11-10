HE Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al-Thani Elected Vice President Of Qatar Olympic Committee
During the meeting, HE Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana was named vice president of the committee, succeeding HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, who decided not to seek another term.
In this regard, QOC extended its profound thanks and gratitude to HE Dr. Al Kuwari, praising his invaluable efforts and contributions throughout his tenure, and wishing him all the best.
The gathering finalized the formation of QOC's board of directors and took stock of Qatar's National Teams' results at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, along with the medals and achievements that grew out of multiple competitions, in addition to discussing preparations for the upcoming multi-sport events.Qatar Olympic Committee
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