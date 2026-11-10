Qatar Wants Peaceful Iran Deal: Trump

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump told Reuters Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution on the Iran conflict but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Trump, who met His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdularahman bin Jassim al-Thani earlier Monday, said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" and "Saudi Arabia would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ready to go anytime we want" with strikes.

Trump though signaled he was in no rush to resume strikes, saying he was content with the US naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll see where it goes," he said in a brief phone interview. "I'm prepared."

Qatar has been a key diplomatic intermediary between Washington and Tehran since the outbreak of the conflict on February 28, maintaining channels of communication between the adversaries, conveying proposals and working with regional partners to narrow differences over the terms of a ceasefire, Iran's nuclear programme and freedom of navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic drive, pursued in close co-ordination with Pakistan and other regional partners, helped secure a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on June 18, addressing outstanding issues, including the cessation of military operations and the restoration of maritime navigation. Although the resulting truce proved short-lived, Qatar continued its mediation rather than allowing the collapse of the agreement to derail efforts towards a lasting settlement.

Since then, Qatar has maintained sustained engagement with both capitals, facilitating the exchange of proposals and exploring confidence-building measures aimed at reviving negotiations. Its mediation has also sought to reconcile competing demands over sanctions relief, security guarantees and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, whose disruption has threatened global energy supplies and international trade.

The latest diplomatic push gathered momentum last week when a Qatari delegation travelled to Tehran for extensive consultations with Iranian officials. The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, focused on proposals designed to bridge the differences between Washington and Tehran.

Donald Trump peaceful solution Iran conflict military strikes