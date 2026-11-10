Trump Meets PM, Says Iran War 'Militarily Over'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said Monday there was "positive momentum" towards a deal to end the Iran war after meeting His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdularahman bin Jassim al-Thani at the White House.

Trump told reporters he believes war with Iran is militarily“effectively over” and that taking military action against Iran“doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing”.

Trump added in a post on Truth Social that a resumption of US military strikes on Iran was "quite unlikely," saying that Gulf powers wanted to keep the status quo.

Reuters quoted Trump as saying that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution on the Iran conflict but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Trump, who met the PM, said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" and "Saudi Arabia would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ready to go anytime we want" with strikes.

Trump though signaled he was in no rush to resume strikes, saying he was content with the US naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll see where it goes," he said in a brief phone interview. "I'm prepared."

The US president said he had“an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

“Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate - Therefore, Land and Sea,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon - That is non-negotiable! Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is 'locked and loaded' and ready to go,” he added.

The PM said ‌he had ⁠positive discussions with US President Donald ​Trump and Vice President ‌JD ⁠Vance.

"Grateful ​for the positive discussions on reaching a ‌deal and ‌bringing ⁠peace ⁠to ⁠the region," he said on ​X.

Al Jazeera reported the meeting lasted 45 minutes and was closed to the cameras.

Qatar has been a key diplomatic intermediary between Washington and Tehran since the outbreak of the conflict on February 28, maintaining channels of communication between the adversaries, conveying proposals and working with regional partners to narrow differences over the terms of a ceasefire, Iran's nuclear programme and freedom of navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic drive, pursued in close co-ordination with Pakistan and other regional partners, helped secure a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on June 18, addressing outstanding issues, including the cessation of military operations and the restoration of maritime navigation. Although the resulting truce proved short-lived, Qatar continued its mediation rather than allowing the collapse of the agreement to derail efforts towards a lasting settlement.

Since then, Qatar has maintained sustained engagement with both capitals, facilitating the exchange of proposals and exploring confidence-building measures aimed at reviving negotiations. Its mediation has also sought to reconcile competing demands over sanctions relief, security guarantees and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, whose disruption has threatened global energy supplies and international trade.

The latest diplomatic push gathered momentum last week when a Qatari delegation travelled to Tehran for extensive consultations with Iranian officials. The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, focused on proposals designed to bridge the differences between Washington and Tehran.

Donald Trump White House military strikes status quo