Russia, Ukraine, US Open Abu Dhabi Talks; Europe Left Out
(MENAFN) A Russian delegation touched down in the Emirati capital on Monday ahead of trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States, a Russian state-run news agency reported.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky heads Moscow’s team. Kyiv’s delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the agenda centers on security guarantees. European representatives will not take part, he said, because the negotiations were originally agreed in a three-way format.
“What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans,” he noted.
“And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi,” Peskov added.
Delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the US are due to reconvene in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks.
The sides last met earlier this year, in three rounds held on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi, and the third was held in Geneva.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky heads Moscow’s team. Kyiv’s delegation will be led by Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the agenda centers on security guarantees. European representatives will not take part, he said, because the negotiations were originally agreed in a three-way format.
“What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans,” he noted.
“And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi,” Peskov added.
Delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the US are due to reconvene in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks.
The sides last met earlier this year, in three rounds held on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi, and the third was held in Geneva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment