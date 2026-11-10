MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi Energy earns Leader recognition in enterprise asset management for mission-critical industries

Zurich, November 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, the global leader in electrification, has been positioned as a Leader in Enterprise Asset Management*1 (EAM) software by ARC Advisory Group, reflecting the company's deep industry expertise, extensive installed base, and continued investment in solutions for mission-critical, asset-intensive operations. The findings are part of ARC's comprehensive research study“ARC MarketMap for Enterprise Asset Management 2026.”

*1 About Enterprise Asset Management

Hitachi Energy, denoted by its red circle, is positioned as a Leader in ARC Advisory Group's MarketMap for Enterprise Asset Management 2026.

Read the ARC MarketMap for Enterprise Asset Management 2026 excerpt



According to the study,“Hitachi Energy has established a strong position through its industry expertise, extensive installed base and continued investment in expanding and enhancing its portfolio.” ARC adds,“The company has particularly strong domain alignment with power utilities and grid infrastructure, supported by deep expertise in transformers, substations, and high-voltage asset environments. The supplier's strength lies in combining operational technology depth with digital asset intelligence to support resilience, uptime, and long-term infrastructure modernization.”

EAM expertise built for mission-critical operations

For power utilities, transportation operators, and other asset-intensive organizations, EAM provides the operational foundation for managing physical assets throughout their lifecycle, connecting asset planning, operations, maintenance, work execution, and lifecycle decisions from commissioning through retirement. By providing a consistent view of assets, work, resources, and costs, EAM helps organizations improve asset reliability, increase operational and workforce efficiency, and optimize lifecycle costs while reducing the risk of disruptions to essential services.

“For more than 40 years, we have developed EAM solutions around the realities of maintaining the assets and infrastructure society depends on,” said Andy Howell, Global Head of Enterprise Software Solutions Product Group, Hitachi Energy.“That combination of operational technology expertise, industry knowledge, and proven delivery continues to distinguish Hitachi Energy. ARC's recognition reflects both the value our customers achieve today and our strategy to advance EAM through cloud, data, AI, and strategic collaboration.”

Hitachi Energy's EAM portfolio includes Ellipse EAM*2 for electric utilities and other asset intensive industries, and Asset Suite*3 for the specialized requirements of nuclear power operators.

*2 About Ellipse EAM

*3 About Asset Suite EAM

Advancing EAM through strategic collaboration with Microsoft

Building on this established EAM foundation, Hitachi Energy is advancing the next generation of asset management through its strategic alliance with Microsoft, which ARC identifies as a significant differentiator. As announced in January 2026*4, the companies are bringing together Hitachi Energy's Ellipse EAM and asset-intensive industry expertise with Microsoft's cloud, data, productivity, and AI technologies. The unified solution will establish a common data foundation and apply agentic AI across asset management and business workflows, enabling users to action better insights, streamline work, and strengthen the safety, reliability, and affordability of essential infrastructure.

“We congratulate Hitachi Energy on this well-deserved recognition as a leader in enterprise asset management,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.“EAM is fundamental to how asset-intensive organizations sustain critical operations and adapt to growing demands. Through our collaboration with Hitachi Energy, we are bringing together complementary capabilities to support a more connected approach to asset and operational management-one that enables users to put data to work, make timely decisions, and continuously improve performance.”

*4 Hitachi reinvents Ellipse Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution with Microsoft's AI-enabled technology to improve critical infrastructure resilience

How ARC evaluates EAM leaders ARC's evaluation of EAM suppliers relied on customer reference interviews, live capability demonstrations, and vendor responses to a 75-parameter questionnaire covering technical competencies, quality of delivery, digital maturity, innovation roadmaps, corporate alignment, and client satisfaction benchmarks. Leaders in ARC's study are defined as suppliers exhibiting strong current performance and a clearly articulated future strategy and demonstrate:

- Established solution capabilities and mature technology foundations

- Consistent delivery execution

- High levels of customer satisfaction

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group*5 is a global research and advisory firm specializing in Industrial AI, digital transformation, operational excellence, cybersecurity, and the technologies that underpin next-generation industrial ecosystems.

*5 About ARC Advisory Group

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About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.







About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at .

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Enterprise IT