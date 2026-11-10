MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI-MS Develops World's First AI-Based Corrugated Board Warp Control System

TOKYO, November 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd. (MHI-MS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has developed and commercialized the world's first system that uses AI predictive models to control warping of corrugated board caused by moisture imbalance between the inner and outer liners. The unit can be integrated into MHI-MS corrugating machines (corrugated board manufacturing machines). MHI-MS plans a full-scale rollout for the system in Japan and internationally.

The device is an electrical control unit attached to the corrugating machine. It comprises various sensors to measure the warping, temperature, and moisture content of corrugated board, an AI-powered computer, and a machine control system.

Typical production of corrugated board with a corrugating machine involves gluing together three sheets-the outer and inner paper liners, and the corrugated sheet in the middle called the fluting medium-and drying the board at high temperatures. Because for many types of paper, warping is likely to occur with standard machine settings, skilled operators need to use experience and intuition to adjust the settings for each paper type. In recent years, however, the retirement of such skilled operators and labor shortages have made retaining and passing on these skills a challenge for the industry.

Corrugating Machine

In addition, demand for varied types of cardboard boxes and small-lot production has expanded in the Japanese market in recent years. Conventional warp control systems cannot be adapted quickly enough, leading to issues with warp changing over time. Warped corrugated board is prone to jamming inside the box making machines that form the sheets into boxes, potentially resulting in poor quality products and reduced productivity.

To meet these challenges, MHI-MS integrated AI technology from MHI's Research & Innovation Center into the warp control unit. Through continuous and automatic accumulation of data on the moisture content, temperature, and degree of liner warpage for each paper type, and training the AI on appropriate machine settings, MHI-MS developed a system that predicts the optimal machine settings for each paper type. The introduction of this control unit makes it possible to produce a warp-free product from the initial run of each lot, supporting manufacture of varied types of cardboard boxes and small-lot production runs.

MHI-MS delivered its first corrugating machine in 1956 and has since sold more than 300 units in Japan and internationally, supporting the logistics infrastructure. Going forward, by more broadly leveraging synergies with the advanced technological capabilities cultivated by MHI Group, MHI-MS will continue to meet market needs in Japan and around the world and develop high-performance products.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Print & Package, Engineering, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], Manufacturing