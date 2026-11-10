MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power to deploy upgraded combustion technology for M701F gas turbines in major upgrade at Saltend Power Station







Signing Ceremony for the Saltend Power Station Gas Turbine Upgrade Project

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has signed a contract with Triton Power to deploy its Upgraded Dry Low-NOx combustion technology on M701F gas turbines at the 1,200 MW Saltend Power Station in Hull, UK. The project will significantly reduce emissions and help to extend the operational life of the upgraded Mitsubishi Power M701F gas turbines, which entered commercial operation in 2000.

As part of the project, Mitsubishi Power will replace the existing combustion sections with its Upgraded Dry Low-NOx Combustion System, bringing advanced and proven F-Class combustion technology to the units. The project marks the first retrofit application of this technology on an M701F gas turbine in the 50 Hz market.

The project includes upgrades to the gas turbines' fuel supply systems, enhanced combustion monitoring and the application of the latest control systems, all contributing to improved combustion stability, reduced emissions and increased operational reliability.

The modernization is expected to significantly reduce NOx emissions from the power plant, delivering emissions performance comparable to that of newer gas turbine models in the same class. By upgrading the existing units rather than replacing them entirely, the project is expected to achieve these improvements with lower cost and less downtime than a full unit replacement. Together with additional reliability enhancements being made by Triton Power at Saltend Power Station, the project is set to extend the operational life of the units.

Furthermore, with Saltend Power Station and the wider Humber region targeting a transition to hydrogen-blended fuels, the upgrades will also provide a potential pathway for future hydrogen co-firing, subject to further technical assessment. Saltend Power Station is a combined heat and power (CHP) facility that supplies flexible electricity to both the UK national electricity grid and the adjacent Saltend Chemicals Park. The station also provides a continuous supply of steam to support industrial processes at the site. The upgrades will be carried out during planned outages, scheduled for 2029 and 2030.

Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power EMEA, said: "As the first Upgraded Dry Low-NOx Combustion System modernization package for M701F gas turbines in the 50 Hz market, this project shows what can be achieved by applying our upgraded combustion technology to the existing fleet. We can significantly reduce emissions, enhance reliability and extend the operational life of these units, without the need to replace the turbines themselves."

"This type of upgrade project is becoming increasingly important across Europe. As renewable generation continues to grow, flexible, dispatchable power will play a critical role in maintaining grid stability. Modernizing the existing gas turbine fleet enables these assets to continue supporting energy security while reducing emissions and contributing to the wider decarbonization of the power system."

Scott Keen, CEO of Triton Power, said: "Saltend Power Station has a long-standing relationship with Mitsubishi Power, founded on many years of collaboration and a shared commitment to the reliable operation of the station. The upgrade contract marks an important next chapter in that partnership. By investing in the upgraded combustion technology, we are strengthening Saltend's flexibility and reliability, reducing emissions and creating a potential pathway towards future hydrogen co-firing. The UK power market faces the complex challenge of maintaining security of supply and affordability while integrating increasing levels of renewable generation and progressing towards net zero. Flexible gas-fired generation will continue to play a critical role in that transition, providing dependable and responsive power when it is needed and supporting the stability of the electricity system. We look forward to working closely with Mitsubishi Power to deliver these upgrades and support Saltend's continuing role in supplying power and steam to industry and electricity to the UK grid."

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Sectors: Alternative Energy, Oil & Gas