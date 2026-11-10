MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Supporting Power Supply to Off-Grid Areas in the Republic of Kenya

Osaka, Japan, November 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation and Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation. (*1) (hereinafter referred to as "Sharp"), in collaboration with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (*2) ("MOL") and the International Organization for Migration (*3) ("IOM"), which provides humanitarian aid, have installed solar power modules in grid areas in the Republic of Kenya. On Thursday, October 29, a commemorative ceremony was held in Tana River County, Kenya, with the participation of county governor and others. The installed solar power modules are planned to supply power broadly to local residential housing.

(*1) A subsidiary of Sharp Corporation responsible for its energy solutions business. Head office: Yao City, Osaka Prefecture. President and Representative Director: Hirozumi Gokaku

(*2) Head office: Minato Ward, Tokyo. Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Jotaro Tamura

(*3) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is a UN agency that addresses global migration issues. IOM Japan Chief of Mission: Ritsu Nacken.

Details of the Initiative

This initiative is advancing on the basis of a memorandum of understanding signed jointly by the three parties at TICAD 9-the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (*4)-held in August 2025. Under this framework, Sharp donated 420 solar power modules, which were transported to Kenya by MOL, and installed in Tana River County and Mandera County by IOM. The installed solar cells are planned to supply power to residential housing in Tana River County, with work also progressing on the Mandera County installation. This is expected to enable the sustainable use of clean energy locally, contributing to improvements in daily life.

(*4) Led by the Japanese Government and co-hosted with the United Nations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and the African Union Commission (AUC).

Background (About the Installation Areas)

The installation site in Tana River County in southeastern Kenya is an area where residents relocated to safer ground to avoid frequent flooding along the Tana River, and is not connected to the power grid. Mandera County, bordering northeastern Kenya, has limited access to the power grid due to impact from drought and regional instability. Both areas face difficulties in receiving adequate power supply.

Location of Tana River County and Mandera County

(Map data from OpenStreetMap)

Significance of This Initiative

This initiative represents one of Sharp's efforts to contribute to addressing societal challenges through its unique products and technologies, grounded in the Company's management philosophy of "contributing to the improvement of culture and welfare throughout the world". Going forward, under its corporate slogan "In step with your future.", Sharp will continue to stand alongside people in their daily lives and societal challenges, and contribute to their resolution.

About Sharp

For more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.

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Source: Sharp CorporationSectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy