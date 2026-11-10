Meghan Pulls Out of Brussels Speech After Father’s Arrest
(MENAFN) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has dropped out of a scheduled address in Brussels, telling organizers she is not “emotionally strong enough” to appear publicly after her estranged father was arrested in Florida, according to a report published Monday.
A British broadcaster reported that Markle and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were to jointly deliver Tuesday’s keynote speech to the European Parliament on online child safety.
Markle will still accompany Harry to the Brussels event but will not speak, the report said. Her decision follows Friday’s arrest of Thomas Markle Sr. in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.
Bill Essayli, first assistant US attorney for the Central District of California, said the 82-year-old, who lives in Lakeland, Florida, was taken into custody after a criminal complaint was filed Thursday. In court-authorized searches, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material, Essayli said.
The arrest came a month after reports that Philippine authorities were investigating Markle Sr. over similar allegations. He has denied the accusations, calling them “sick lies.”
A British broadcaster reported that Markle and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were to jointly deliver Tuesday’s keynote speech to the European Parliament on online child safety.
Markle will still accompany Harry to the Brussels event but will not speak, the report said. Her decision follows Friday’s arrest of Thomas Markle Sr. in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.
Bill Essayli, first assistant US attorney for the Central District of California, said the 82-year-old, who lives in Lakeland, Florida, was taken into custody after a criminal complaint was filed Thursday. In court-authorized searches, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material, Essayli said.
The arrest came a month after reports that Philippine authorities were investigating Markle Sr. over similar allegations. He has denied the accusations, calling them “sick lies.”
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