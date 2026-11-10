Trump Declares Oval Office, Cabinet Room National Monuments

MENAFN - USA Art News) On, U.S. Presidentsigned a proclamation designating the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room within the White House as a national monument. This measure aims to safeguard these spaces from significant future alterations.

The proclamation, however, is not legally binding. It does not prevent future presidents from redecorating, adding new furniture, or making security and operational modifications, provided these changes do not impact the architectural and historic character of the monument. A fact sheet accompanying the proclamation stated that the Oval Office merits greater recognition and protection. The White House and its surrounding grounds already hold the status of a National Historic Landmark, administered by the National Park Service, a designation established in 1960.

Trump told the New York Times that his intention was“to make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space.” This action followed a midterm election where Trump's Republican Party experienced considerable losses in both houses of Congress. His initial interaction with reporters after the election results occurred during a visit to the construction site of a new 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, built on the former location of the East Wing.

During his second term, Trump initiated several renovation and construction projects at the White House, including paving over the Rose Garden, gilding the Oval Office, and the contentious demolition of the East Wing for the new ballroom. He also undertook similar projects across Washington D.C., such as the unsuccessful repair of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the disputed remodeling of the Kennedy Center, and a planned 250-foot-tall triumphal arch. These ventures are estimated to cost over $1 billion in total, financed through both public and private sources.

We previously reported:

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday seeking to designate the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monuments.

A federal judge has issued a 14-day injunction, blocking all construction on Trump's arch project just hours after it received final approval.

Source: Artforum