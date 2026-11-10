Moab Petroglyphs Vandalized With Crude Carvings, BLM Seeks Suspects

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis investigating two incidents of vandalism that have damaged protected petroglyphs near Moab. The ancient rock carvings were defaced with crude markings, including a signature, at two separate sites: one along, which runs parallel to the Colorado River, and another near, a popular off-road trail.

Photos released by the Bureau, initially published by SF Gate, show significant damage. One image depicts an investigator measuring large letters spelling“Craig W” carved over a petroglyph of animals. The BLM stated on social media that these petroglyphs are“irreplaceable cultural resources” safeguarded under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

The Bureau emphasized the permanent nature of the damage.“Our cultural resources are part of our shared heritage,” the BLM said.“Once damaged, they cannot be restored to their original condition. We ask visitors to respect these resources and help protect them for future generations.”

Petroglyphs in the Moab area and beyond frequently face criminal defacement and looting. These incidents occur amidst broader threats, including recent government changes to their protections. For instance, in 2021, 300-year-old sacred petroglyphs on Hawaiian cliffs were vandalized with a paintball gun. Similarly, at the Volcanic Tableland in Bishop, California, petroglyphs carved by the Paiute-Shoshone before European colonization have suffered multiple acts of desecration and theft, including instances where criminals used power saws to remove large sections. The BLM later recovered the stolen California petroglyphs, though the suspects in that case remain at large. Local sentiment against such acts is strong; one user on the r/California subreddit previously advocated for severe penalties, stating,“The minimum sentence for this crime should be life without parole.”

Source: ARTnews