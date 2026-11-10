Son Lux's 'Out Into Us' Video Premieres As Immersive Installation At MASS Moca

MENAFN - USA Art News) The musical triorecently debuted its latest music video as an immersive,installation titled“Out Into Us (Slow Down)” at. Premiering last month, the piece is a joint commission by the museum and, created in collaboration with artist, and accompanies the release of the band's ninth studio album.

Artists involved opted to focus on deeply felt human experiences, such as the duration it takes to process or understand something, instead of the“endless buffet of bite-sized and contextless flavors” often found in social media, according to a statement. The video depicts a multi-generational family gathered around a table, spending time together. It transports viewers back at least a century, featuring scenes of a massive dust cloud that evoke the Dust Bowl era.

Cook creates tension, atmosphere, and moments of disrupted reality by blurring past and present. The Dust Bowl was a period intrinsically linked to homesteaders' dreams of prosperous lives, as they plowed vast sections of prairie for farming. This process removed native grasses that secured the topsoil, and, exacerbated by drought, millions of acres of topsoil completely eroded from the Great Plains due to persistent, powerful winds, devastating farms and habitats.

The multimedia work also takes meta turns, with sound and visuals eliciting curiosity, togetherness, hope, and grief. The family passes dishes and works on a puzzle depicting an idealized landscape reminiscent of the Hudson River School, a stark contrast to their depicted reality. These romanticized pastoral scenes functioned as a form of historical propaganda, similar to how social media spreads information today, enticing homesteaders to the plains. However, Cook and Son Lux present a different concept of a“screen” to the viewer by the video's conclusion.

More of Cook's work can be viewed on his Vimeo channel.

Source: This Is Colossal