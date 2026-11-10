Canada Proposes C$554 Million Arts Funding, New Tax Break For Artists

MENAFN - USA Art News) Canada's Liberal government has proposed a new federal budget that includes(approximately) in funding over five years for national arts institutions and a tax exemption for artists. The budget, released on, also features new measures designed to support artists and cultural organizations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney stated in a post on X, shortly after finance minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled the budget, that“if you're a Canadian artist, you won't pay tax on up to $45,000” ( $31,800 ) of income from their creative work. While the budget outlines a proposed tax credit, its specific cost, start date, and eligibility rules are yet to be determined. Ottawa plans to announce consultations with Canadians and the cultural sector in its spring 2027 economic update.

The C$783.1 million in funding will be allocated over five years to the National Arts Centre, Library and Archives Canada, the National Battlefields Commission, and national museums, according to The Canadian Press. Additionally, the budget promises free entry to national museums for visitors under the age of 25, supported by a subsidy of C$46.3 million ( $32.8 million ) over five years, followed by C$11.5 million ( $8.1 million ) annually. The Canada Council for the Arts is also set to receive a new investment of C$20 million ( $14.1 million ) over three years.

Jenna Faye Powell, interim national executive director of Carfac (Canadian Artists' Representation/Le Front des Artistes Canadiens), told The Art Newspaper that the funding“falls far short of what is actually needed: permanent, stable funding at a scale that enables impactful support for Canadian artists and institutions.” Powell added,“As a sector, we still have a lot of questions, while many artists need relief now. Especially those still grappling with tariffs. Carfac will certainly push to be a part of that consultation process.”

The proposed budget also reiterates support for implementing artist's resale rights in Canada, a measure that would provide artists with royalties from secondary-market sales. The government had previously announced its intent to amend the Copyright Act for this purpose in the 2025 Budget, but the legislation was never enacted. Carfac and the Regroupement des Artistes en Arts Visuels (RAAV) issued a joint statement noting that adopting an artist's resale right“would provide creators of original visual artworks with a royalty each time their work is resold through an eligible sale, creating an additional source of income.” More than 100 countries globally have such laws, though neither Canada nor the United States has adopted this policy.

Vancouver-based artist Ian Wallace, a pioneer of photo-conceptualism, welcomed the proposed measures. He emphasized that“generous support of Canadian museums allowing them to build their collections by purchasing the work of emerging artists” is vital for the development of contemporary Canadian art history, as is academic research and discourse. Wallace described the tax credit as“generous,” though he noted that“most Canadian artists are not selling more than C$45,000 a year in any case” and their yearly taxable income often fluctuates significantly. He stated,“When Canadian artists are doing their, work it's not just to get by and pay the rent. It's to contribute something to the overall culture. That's the value of it: to show that there is a valuable cultural history in Canada that we are proud of and can articulate.” He also expressed happiness that“artists and what they're doing is respected and supported in the federal budget.”

Regarding the artist's resale right legislation, Wallace offered a more nuanced perspective. He noted that the law would apply to secondary-market sales occurring“outside of the normal sale structure that happens through a gallery that represents the artist.” He added,“In that sense, suddenly there's another legal structure to deal with that might or might not be work well. I'm obviously for anything that supports the artist, but I can see some more bureaucratic and financial complications coming up with the artist's resale right.” However, he concluded that this is“more of a problem for collectors and institutions than artists.” While Canada moves forward, the United States currently lacks similar federal artist resale rights legislation.

Source: The Art Newspaper