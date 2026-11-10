Landon Metz Presents Five-Part Work At Basel's Von Bartha Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York-based artistis exhibiting new works, including an ambitious five-part, eight-meter-long piece, in a solo show atin. The exhibition, titled“Landon Metz,” remains on view through

Metz's artistic process, characterized by specific daily rituals, informs his signature semi-abstract canvases. He begins his workday with a walk from his home in Brooklyn Heights to his Canal Street studio, a journey that takes just under an hour. Upon arrival, he typically plays music, draws, and mixes colors as a warm-up, describing painting as a“sacred ritual” performed barefoot on the floor in silence.

Metz emphasizes the importance of natural light, which dictates his color mixing, and dislikes artificial light, using it only when daylight is scarce. He maintains a consistent studio environment, including sweeping the floors and consuming black coffee, water, and a lunch of chicken, potatoes, and salad. While music plays throughout the day, the painting itself occurs in silence.

The artist explains that many of his creative decisions are subject to chance, with environmental factors such as humidity, airflow, and gravity influencing the pigment's movement and accumulation on the stained canvas. He states,“My studio is like a living state, and the paintings that emerge from it are a surprise even to me. I just keep the whole thing alive, but I don't fully determine it.” Metz also creates poetry, often inspired by his walks, and makes music in his studio daily, considering all his creative practices to be interconnected and part of a singular inquiry.

Source: Artnet News