ABB Robotics Launches AI Robot Trainer For Industrial Robot Vision

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics is expanding OmniCore EyeMotion with AI Robot Trainer, enabling customers to train, deploy, and continuously improve AI-powered robot vision applications faster and without needing experts to build AI models from scratch.

Marc Segura, president, ABB Robotics, says:“Physical AI fundamentally changes what robots can do, where they can operate and the value they can create.

“Robotic AI vision is the vital bridge between robot perception and physical actions, enabling robots to see, understand, and act in real time. Customers need a complete workflow to create, deploy and continuously improve it.

“OmniCore EyeMotion and AI Robot Trainer work together, in a continuous loop of data generation, AI model training, deployment and optimization that advances AI-powered vision and makes physical AI a reality, across industries for both experts and newcomers to robotics.”

Designed for system integrators and automation partners, OmniCore EyeMotion powered by AI Robot Trainer simplifies the deployment and scaling of AI-powered vision applications across multiple customer sites and production lines, reducing dependence on AI specialists while accelerating commissioning and adaptation to production changes.

Converting real shop floor images into deployable AI vision data, the tools connect image acquisition, AI model training, deployment and continuous improvement in a single industrial workflow, and convert perception directly to robot motion through automatic collision-free path planning.

The integrated solution reduces commissioning time by up to 90 percent and cycle time by up to 50 percent when combined with automatic collision-free path planning.

A simple guided workflow and AI chatbot lead users through every step of the process, helping system integrators handle changing SKUs, lighting, layouts, and object variations.

It combines synthetic and real-world image data with ABB Robotics' industrial knowledge and is compatible with any brand of camera and sensor.

Together, AI Robot Trainer and OmniCore EyeMotion make advanced AI vision development accessible without specialized expertise, for vision applications from simple 2D pick and place to more complex 3D bin picking, quality inspection, sorting or assembly.