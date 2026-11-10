Rogue Cortex Launches Robotics Development Tools With $4.5 Million Funding

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) UK robotics startup Rogue Cortex has emerged from stealth with approximately $4.5 million in venture capital funding and a range of software and hardware tools designed to simplify the development of robotic systems.

The London-based company announced its launch on October 27, introducing a hardware-agnostic software development kit (SDK), ready-made robotics applications, a developer program and a customizable drone development platform.

The company's SDK is designed to allow developers to create robotics applications without being tied to particular hardware manufacturers or configurations.

It supports functions including autonomous navigation, ground control, real-time AI detection, radio communications and cloud integration.

Arnaud Thiercelin, CEO of Rogue Cortex, says:“Building robots is hard enough without having to reinvent the wheel every time you change a piece of hardware.

“We're building the tools we wish we'd had ourselves, so developers can spend less time dealing with hardware and more time creating something that matters. We take care of the hardware so our customers can focus on what makes their products unique.”

Drone development platform

Alongside its software tools, Rogue Cortex has introduced its first hardware product, the Drone Developer Kit (DDK).

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the kit provides a configurable drone platform with integrated avionics and an onboard computer running the company's software.

The drone features an aluminum frame with foldable arms, a payload capacity of 4 kg and an estimated flight time of approximately 40 minutes.

It also includes mounting points for additional equipment and replaceable components to support modification and maintenance.

Pre-orders opened on October 27, with deliveries expected to begin toward the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Rogue Cortex is offering its SDK and applications under a perpetual, per-system licensing model, with optional annual maintenance and support.

The company says its approach is intended to reduce the time developers spend integrating hardware, allowing them to concentrate on developing new robotics applications and capabilities.