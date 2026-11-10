Anybotics Begins Deliveries Of Anymal X Industrial Inspection Robot

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swiss robotics company ANYbotics has begun delivering its ANYmal X quadruped robot to industrial customers, introducing a legged inspection system designed to operate in potentially explosive environments such as oil, gas and chemical processing facilities.

Announced on October 27, the commercial rollout follows several years of development and testing, with Equinor and DSM-Firmenich among the first customers receiving the robot.

ANYmal X is designed to carry out autonomous inspections in hazardous areas where conventional robots cannot operate because of ignition risks.

The robot uses thermal cameras, acoustic sensors, gas detectors and visual inspection equipment to identify potential problems with pumps, compressors, valves and other industrial assets.

It can navigate stairs, narrow walkways and other challenging environments without requiring modifications to existing facilities.

Engineering for explosive environments

Developing a legged robot for potentially explosive atmospheres required ANYbotics to address the risks associated with batteries, electric motors, sensors and other components that could become ignition sources.

The company says ANYmal X has been engineered to meet ATEX and IECEx explosion-protection standards.

Its safety features include nitrogen-filled enclosures for sensitive electronics, flameproof protection for its battery and leg actuators, and automatic temperature monitoring.

Péter Fankhauser, co-founder and CEO of ANYbotics, says:“Four years of pioneering engineering with more than ten patents went into ANYmal X.

“Many experts thought a legged robot could never be made safe for explosive atmospheres. Oil, gas and chemical plants are among the most hazardous and most costly places to operate. That makes them the prime case for physical and industrial AI, yet until now the areas that matter most were off-limits to robots like ours. That changes today.”

From inspection data to maintenance action

ANYmal X operates with ANYbotics' Shift software platform, which schedules inspections, organizes sensor readings and connects findings with industrial maintenance systems, including SAP, Yokogawa and SLB.

The company says its wider inspection technology is already used by more than 50 industrial customers, supporting over 120,000 autonomous inspections each month.

Since 2023, companies including BP, Shell, Equinor, Petrobras and BASF have participated in early testing of ANYmal X.

The robot was also scheduled for a public demonstration at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, held November 2-5, alongside SLB and Kuwait Oil Company.