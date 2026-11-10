Comau And Automha Showcase Food And Beverage Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau and Automha showcased their combined portfolio of robotics, automated storage and intralogistics technologies at Cibus Tec 2026, held in Parma, Italy, from October 27 to 30.

The companies presented an integrated approach to food and beverage automation, covering production, processing, packaging, warehousing and distribution.

The offering also incorporates technologies from Invent, bringing together industrial robotics, automated storage systems and digital software capabilities.

According to the companies, the combined portfolio is designed to provide food and beverage manufacturers with a single automation partner capable of handling projects across the production and logistics chain.

Applications range from inbound material management and product handling to pick-and-place operations, palletizing, automated storage and outbound distribution.

Comau introduces new food-grade robot family

Among the technologies introduced at the event was Comau's new Hygienic Oil (HO) Family of industrial robots, developed for food handling and processing applications.

The range includes robots from Comau's Rebel SCARA, Racer and NJ articulated robot families, as well as palletizing robots, covering a variety of payload requirements.

The new robots use NSF H1 food-grade lubricants, which are designed to minimize contamination risks in food production environments.

According to Comau, the use of these lubricants allows the robots to operate in certain food-handling applications without protective covers, making them suitable for high-speed processes such as pick-and-place, portioning, processing and handling.

The HO Family complements Comau's existing food-contact-material-certified (MOCA) robots, extending its offering beyond packaging and logistics into direct food processing and handling.

At Cibus Tec, Comau displayed its S-18-1.7 HO, a dedicated four-axis, food-grade articulated robot.

The company also presented its MATE family of wearable robotic devices, designed to provide ergonomic support for workers performing physically demanding tasks, including activities involving the upper and lower back.

Other demonstrations included a Racer-5 SE food-handling cell developed in collaboration with Progea Leonardo and Camozzi.

A separate packaged-product pick-and-place application featured Comau's MyCo collaborative robot, developed in partnership with Innovision.

Automha presents automated warehouse technologies

Automha focused on automated storage and retrieval technologies designed to improve warehouse efficiency, storage density and operational flexibility.

The company displayed its Quaterways multidirectional shuttle, which can travel in four directions through warehouse racking systems and access deep-lane storage locations.

The system operates using the Automha Warehouse Management System (AWMS), which coordinates automated storage and retrieval activities.

Automha also presented AutosatGTR, the latest evolution of its Autosat pallet shuttle technology.

Designed for multi-depth pallet storage, AutosatGTR supports high-density warehouse configurations and automated pallet movement.

The company says these technologies can help food and beverage manufacturers make more efficient use of warehouse space while improving material handling and inventory management.

Together, the Quaterways and AutosatGTR systems demonstrated Automha's approach to automating storage operations in facilities where space utilization, throughput and flexibility are important considerations.

Companies target growing demand for integrated automation

The joint presentation reflected Comau and Automha's strategy of combining industrial automation and intralogistics capabilities to address demand for more integrated manufacturing and warehouse systems.

The companies highlighted the growing importance of connecting production equipment with automated material handling, warehouse management and distribution operations.

The global intralogistics market is projected to grow at close to 10 percent annually through 2030, supported by e-commerce expansion, increased warehouse automation and wider adoption of robotics and data-driven logistics technologies.

Francesco Allegra, chief executive officer of Automha and chief operational performance officer at Comau, said the companies are investing in technology and expertise to address these opportunities.

“Demand for automation across production, warehousing and distribution continues to grow and our group is investing to expand our technologies and enhance our competencies,” said Allegra.

“This growth creates a significant opportunity to operate as a single hub, combining Comau's robotics and automation capabilities with Automha's automated storage and intralogistics solutions and Invent's digital and software expertise.

“Together, these capabilities give us the scale to take on larger projects, enter new markets and invest in technologies that help customers optimize their operations.”

By combining Comau's industrial robots and automation systems with Automha's warehouse technologies and Invent's software expertise, the group aims to offer manufacturers a more unified approach to automating production and logistics.

For food and beverage producers, where manufacturing, packaging and distribution operations are closely connected, the companies see opportunities to simplify system integration and improve coordination between different stages of the production process.