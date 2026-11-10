Cyngn Launches Autonomous Material Handling Subscription

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cyngn has announced DriveMod EasyLaunch, a new commercial program designed to make it faster and easier for manufacturers and warehouses to deploy autonomous material handling.

EasyLaunch enables qualifying customers to automate a repetitive material movement route using Cyngn's DriveMod Autonomous Tugger through a monthly subscription.

The program requires no upfront capital investment or long-term commitment, and can deploy in a matter of weeks.

Lior Tal, Cyngn CEO, says:“Industrial automation projects can become difficult before the technology ever reaches the floor. EasyLaunch is designed to remove much of that friction.

“Customers can identify a high-value route, deploy quickly, and evaluate automation within their actual operation.”

The program is focused on repetitive indoor material movement applications such as moving carts, pallets, parts, and supplies between production, warehouse, and staging areas.

Cyngn handles vehicle deployment, autonomous configuration, and onboarding. Customers can manage missions and monitor vehicle activity through Cyngn Insight, the company's fleet management software.

EasyLaunch also reflects Cyngn's broader focus on making industrial autonomy easier to adopt. By reducing upfront cost and implementation complexity, the company aims to give manufacturers a more direct path from identifying an automation opportunity to putting autonomous vehicles into operation.