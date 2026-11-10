How To Build A Business Case For Supply Planning Software

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Most supply planning software projects begin with a frustrated planner, but they only move forward once finance agrees to pay. The business case sits between those two moments.

It translates daily pain points into numbers, risks, and returns that executives can compare with every other investment competing for the same budget.

Teams preparing a proposal for a full planning suite or for narrower tools such as the sales and operations execution software from Sunstice face the same question from leadership.

What will the business get back for its money, and how soon? A strong case answers both clearly, without inflated promises.

Start With the Problem, Not the Product

Executives approve solutions to business problems, not software features. Open the case by describing what is going wrong today and what it costs. Late deliveries, excess stock, frequent expediting, and long planning cycles are good starting points, as long as you can attach evidence.

Gather that evidence from existing reports. Look at fill rates, inventory turns, write-offs, premium freight spend, and overtime over the last 12 to 24 months.

Short interviews with planners, buyers, and schedulers also help, because they reveal how many hours go into manual work that never shows up in a dashboard.

Quantify the Benefits

Benefits fall into a few groups. Some reduce costs directly, while others protect revenue or free up capacity. Estimate each one separately, and keep the assumptions visible so reviewers can challenge them.

Lower Inventory and Working Capital

Better planning usually lets a company hold less safety stock without hurting service. The cash released is a one-time gain, but the carrying-cost savings repeat every year.

Industry estimates commonly put annual carrying costs at around 20% to 30% of inventory value, which covers storage, capital, insurance, and obsolescence.

A simple example shows the scale. A company holding $50 million in inventory that cuts stock by 10% frees $5 million in working capital. At a 25% carrying cost, it also saves about $1.25 million each year.

Higher Service and Protected Revenue

Stockouts cost more than a single lost order. Customers may switch to competitors, and retailers can impose penalties for missed deliveries. Estimate how much revenue was lost or put at risk last year because product wasn't available, then apply a realistic improvement rate.

Reduced Expediting and Waste

Premium freight, rush production, and emergency purchases often signal plans built too late or on poor data. Many companies can pull these costs straight from their accounting system. The same applies to write-offs for expired or obsolete stock, which can be significant in food, pharma, and fashion.

Planner Productivity

If planners spend half their week gathering and cleaning data, automation can return that time for analysis. Count the hours saved, but present them carefully.

Finance teams often discount productivity gains unless they lead to avoided hiring or measurable changes in how work gets done.

Count the Full Cost

A credible case shows total cost of ownership, not just the software price. Reviewers will look for gaps here, and a missing line item can undermine the entire proposal. Typical cost elements include:

Software licenses or subscription fees Implementation and consulting services Integration with ERP and other systems Internal staff time for design, testing, and data cleanup Training and change management Ongoing support, upgrades, and administration

Internal time is the item most often underestimated. Key planners and IT staff may spend a significant share of their week on the project for several months, so include a realistic estimate.

Present the Numbers Finance Trusts

Most finance teams evaluate investments using a few standard measures. Return on investment (ROI) compares total benefits with total costs.

Payback period shows how long it takes to recover the investment, and net present value (NPV) accounts for the time value of money over several years.

Offer three scenarios, not a single figure. A conservative case, an expected case, and an optimistic case show that you have thought about uncertainty.

If the project still pays back in the conservative scenario, approval becomes much easier. The conservative case also gives the team a realistic target to report against after go-live.

Address Risks Before Someone Else Does

Every investment carries risk, and reviewers will ask about it. Common concerns include data quality, user adoption, integration delays, and the strain on key staff during implementation. Naming these risks openly, along with a plan to manage each one, builds more confidence than ignoring them.

Reference customers can help here as well. Ask vendors for clients in a similar industry and of similar size, and speak with them directly about timelines, costs, and results. Firsthand accounts often carry more weight with executives than any vendor brochure.

Bringing the Case to Decision Makers

Keep the final document short and lead with the conclusion. A one-page summary covering the problem, the proposed solution, the expected return, and the main risks is often what senior leaders read first. Detailed calculations can sit in an appendix for those who want them.