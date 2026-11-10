Trogenix Appoints Industry Veterans John Young As Chair And Josh Murray As Non-Executive Director To Support Global Strategy, Commercial Foundation And Patient Access



John brings more than 35 years of operational and commercial leadership with extensive experience in bringing medicines to market at global scale

Josh brings deep capital markets and strategic experience to support the Company's US expansion, strategic partnerships, commercialisation planning and capital markets readiness Appointments equip Trogenix for next phase of growth, scaling its AI-enabled Odysseus® cellular precision oncology platform across a broad range of solid tumours for patients in need



Edinburgh, UK, 10 November 2026 – Trogenix Ltd (“Trogenix” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing a new generation of programmable medicines, today announces the appointment of John Young as Chair of the Board and Josh Murray as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

John is a globally recognised biopharmaceutical leader with more than 35 years of leadership experience in commercial and operating roles, strategy, and business development. He spent his executive career at Pfizer, where he served as Group President and Chief Business Officer from 2019-2022, responsible for business development, corporate strategy, portfolio and decision analysis, and patient access across the company's global operations. John led Pfizer's COVID SWAT team during 2020 which oversaw the development of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer's COVID anti-viral program.

Prior to this, he was Group President of Pfizer Innovative Health, leading six global business units including Oncology, Inflammation & Immunology, Internal Medicine, Rare Disease, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Following his retirement from Pfizer, John joined the board of Novartis as a non-executive director and has also served on the boards of several innovative biotechnology companies.

Josh is a biotechnology executive with deep expertise in strategy, capital markets and company building. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy at Orca Bio, where he has played a pivotal leadership role in the company's growth, helping guide Orca through major financings, commercialisation planning and its recent Biologics License Application approval. Prior to joining Orca Bio, Josh spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as Managing Director and Head of West Coast Healthcare Capital Markets, advising many of the world's leading biotechnology and life sciences companies on financing, strategic growth initiatives and corporate transactions. He also serves on the Board of Nasdaq-listed Corcept Therapeutics.

John and Josh will support the Company's next phase of growth, including strategic partnerships, commercialisation planning, US expansion, and future capital markets opportunities, while helping realise the full potential of its proprietary AI-enabled Odysseus® platform to advance transformative cellular precision therapies for patients with cancer.

The appointments follow a period of significant momentum for Trogenix, including the publication of breakthrough pre-clinical data in Nature in April 2026 and the dosing of the first patient in the Company's Phase I/II ADePT trial for glioblastoma in May 2026.

Dima Kuzmin, Co-founder of Trogenix and Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital, will step down as Chair, a role he has held since Trogenix's founding in 2023. Dima has been instrumental in the creation and development of Trogenix, working closely with the Company from its earliest days, supporting its financing and growth through key milestones, and helping establish the foundations for its transition into a clinical-stage oncology company. He will remain on the Board as a Director and continue to play an active role in supporting the Company's strategy, growth and long-term vision.

Ken Macnamara, Chief Executive Officer of Trogenix, commented:“As the ADePT trial progresses and we look ahead to patient access and commercial rollout, this is the right moment to strengthen our Board for the next phase of growth. John's extensive experience guiding major pharmaceutical partnerships and commercial strategy on a global scale, together with Josh's deep capital markets expertise and track record supporting late-stage biotechnology companies, adds exactly the skills we need as we move into this next phase of development.”

“I would like to thank Dima for his unwavering support and leadership since Trogenix was founded. He recognised the potential of the science at a very early stage and has been a trusted partner throughout the Company's journey to date. We are delighted that he will continue to contribute as an active and passionate member of our Board."

John Young, newly appointed Chair of Trogenix, added:“What attracted me to Trogenix was the scale of the ambition and strength of the science that sits behind it. The team has combined pioneering biology with applied AI, a clear clinical strategy and the opportunity to transform outcomes for patients with glioblastoma, where huge unmet need remains. Beyond GBM, the Odysseus® platform has the potential to unlock genuinely transformative new approaches in other solid tumours, and I look forward to supporting the team as they advance the clinical programme and realise the full potential of this innovative technology.”

Josh Murray, Non-Executive Director of Trogenix, said:“I'm excited to be joining Trogenix's Board at a pivotal time in its development, with the ADePT trial underway and a clear path to expand across further solid tumours. The Company is advancing its clinical pipeline while expanding its global presence, and I look forward to supporting the Company as it scales internationally, strengthens its strategic partnerships and prepares for future financing and capital markets opportunities.”

Dima Kuzmin, outgoing Chair of Trogenix, commented: "It has been a privilege to incubate the company with Steve and Ken and support Trogenix since its inception. It's time for the next step for the company as it has grown into a mature clinical-stage precision oncology business. I am delighted to welcome John as the new Chair and am confident his experience will be invaluable as Trogenix enters its next phase of growth. Despite stepping down, I've never been more excited about a portfolio company.”

-ENDS-

About Trogenix

Trogenix is building a new generation of programmable medicines to transform human health. The company unites cutting-edge technologies in genomics, oncology, immunotherapy, and gene therapy to create a revolutionary therapeutic approach through its Odysseus® platform. It uses AI and patient data to map the cell identity shared by whole families of cancer cells, and designs a patented Synthetic Super-Enhancer (SSE), a genetic 'switch' that turns on only inside those cells and stays off in healthy cells.

Using proven AAV vectors, the Company's proprietary SSEs and linked payloads are delivered directly to tumour cells without detection, killing them from within and revealing them to the body's immune system. For any cells escaping Trogenix's technology, the 'switch' is designed to counter recurrence, therefore offering a single treatment for aggressive tumours that delivers long-lasting protection.

With its lead asset in GBM now in the clinic, Trogenix is applying this approach across additional cancer types and solid tumors, with significant implications for treating disease at its source.

Trogenix launched in 2023 based on co-founder Professor Steve Pollard's groundbreaking research at the University of Edinburgh – including its UK Centre for Mammalian Synthetic Biology and Institute for Regeneration and Repair – and the Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre. In October 2025, the Company completed a £70m/$95m Series A financing led by IQ Capital with investment from its existing investors and new investors Eli Lilly & Co., Meltwind, LongeVC and Calculus Capital. The funding is enabling the rapid advancement of Trogenix's robust pipeline of potentially curative cancer therapies across multiple aggressive solid tumours into the clinic.

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About ADePT

The ADePT ( A AV Mediated D ual- P ayload Gene T herapy in patients with high grade glioma) trial is a Phase I/II open-label clinical trial of TGX-007 in approximately 65 patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM. Eligible patients will receive a single intratumoral injection of TGX-007 followed by the pro-drug valaciclovir orally for up to 21 days before proceeding to standard-of-care surgery. Patients will be monitored on an ongoing basis for safety and survival.

About Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive primary brain tumour in adults, affecting approximately 200,000 people globally every year. Despite decades of research, standard of care treatments still leave newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients with a median overall survival of approximately 15 months, decreasing to approximately 6 months median survival in recurrent patients1. There remains a critical unmet need for new treatment approaches capable of delivering durable responses and long-term immunological protection against this devastating disease.

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1 Sipos D, Raposa BL, Freihat O, Simon M, Mekis N, Cornacchione P, Kovács Á. Glioblastoma: Clinical Presentation, Multidisciplinary Management, and Long-Term Outcomes. Cancers (Basel). 2025 Jan 5;17(1):146. doi: 10.3390/cancers17010146. PMID: 39796773; PMCID: PMC11719842.