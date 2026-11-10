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Invitation To Bigbank AS Webinars On The Public Offering Of Subordinated Bonds


Date: 2026-11-10 02:01:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS invites all interested parties to webinars on 11 November 2026 , from 14:00 to 15 :00 (EET) in Estonian and from 16:00 to 17:00 (EET) in English. The webinars will introduce the public offering of Bigbank AS unsecured subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

The webinars will be presented by Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann, members of the management board of Bigbank AS. They will provide an overview of Bigbank AS Group and its business results, and explain the terms and conditions of the public offering of unsecured subordinated bonds. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

To participate in the webinar held in Estonian (14:00–15:00, EET), please register at

To participate in the webinar held in English (16:00–17:00, EET), please register at

Both webinars will be recorded. The recordings will be published on the Bigbank AS investor website and on the Nasdaq Baltic YouTube channel.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.0 billion euros, with equity of 321 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 222,000 active customers and employs over 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Tel: +372 53 930 833
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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