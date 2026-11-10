Pragmatic Semiconductor Appoints Mercedes Johnson To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Semiconductor industry finance leader with four decades of experience scaling global technology businesses joins the Board to power Pragmatic's next phase of growth

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd. today announced the appointment of Mercedes Johnson as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors, effective 6th November 2026.

Johnson is a highly accomplished semiconductor industry finance executive and board member, bringing more than four decades of international experience spanning financial leadership, corporate governance and strategic growth across the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Johnson previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avago Technologies, now Broadcom, where she was a founding executive, helping establish the company's financial and operational foundations. Prior to this, she held senior financial leadership roles at Lam Research, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and at Applied Materials, where she served in several financial leadership positions.

Alongside her executive career, Johnson has built an extensive portfolio of board appointments across leading global technology companies. She currently serves on the Boards of Synopsys, Teradyne, and Analog Devices, and has previously held board positions at Micron Technology, Juniper Networks, Intersil, and Maxim Integrated Products, among others. Her experience includes chairing Audit, Finance, and Corporate Governance Committees, bringing deep expertise in financial oversight, strategic investment, and scaling technology businesses.

Peter Herweck, Chair of the Board, Pragmatic Semiconductor, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mercedes to Pragmatic's Board. Her distinguished career and extensive experience in financial leadership, capital markets and corporate governance will further strengthen our Board's strategic capabilities. Her perspective will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth and deliver on our long-term ambitions."

Mercedes Johnson, Non-Executive Director, Pragmatic Semiconductor, said: "Pragmatic is doing something genuinely unique in semiconductors. Its innovative, flexible technology opens up new market opportunities. I'm thrilled to join the Board at such an exciting stage and look forward to working with Peter, David, and team. I'll bring my experience in financial oversight and governance to help Pragmatic continue on its exciting journey, growing and scaling at pace."

David Moore, CEO, Pragmatic Semiconductor, said: "Mercedes brings exceptional experience from across the global semiconductor industry and a deep understanding of what it takes to scale best-in-class technology businesses successfully. Her commercial insight and breadth of industry ecosystem understanding and expertise will be invaluable to both the Board and the executive management team as we accelerate customer adoption, expand our global partner ecosystem, and bring flexible intelligence to new markets at scale."

About Pragmatic Semiconductor

Pragmatic Semiconductor is pioneering flexible semiconductor technology at scale to sustainably bridge the digital and physical worlds. With optimised, purpose-led design and sustainable innovation at its core, Pragmatic designs and manufactures flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) – ultra-thin, flexible form factor semiconductors.

Pragmatic's products, FlexIC platforms and foundry services empower customers to deliver flexible innovation with connect, sense and compute capabilities, enabling sustainable edge and item-level intelligence at scale and speed. The Pragmatic FlexIC Foundry operates a unique and innovative process offering sustainable production and rapid innovation cycle times, coupled with a pathway to supply chain resilience.

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