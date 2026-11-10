Why Did SOC, OPEN, TRIP Stocks Plunge To 52-Week Lows Today?



SOC stock tumbled 54% on Monday after it raised "substantial doubt" about ​its ability to continue as a going concern while posting its latest earnings report.

OPEN stock fell to an annual low before recovering to close up about 0.71%. TRIP stock also declined to a 52-week low during trading hours before closing up 1.71%.

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) and TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) plunged to annual lows on Monday amid growing Wall Street concerns around the companies and market headwinds.

SOC stock tumbled 54% on Monday after it raised "substantial doubt" about ​its ability to continue as a going concern while posting its latest earnings report.

OPEN stock fell to an annual low before recovering to close up about 0.71%.

TRIP stock also declined to a 52-week low during trading hours before closing up 1.71%.

Sable Offshore Plunges On Going Concern Risk

SOC stock fell to an all-time low of $0.51 on Monday after the company's management flagged latest going-concern doubts.

The oil producer posted third-quarter 2026 financial results, reporting revenue of $154.37 million, up 13% sequentially, but below Wall Street expectations. The company also reported a net loss of $269.32 million or -$1.37 per share, wider than analysts' consensus.

Sable closed the quarter with $38 million in cash as average daily net sales rose ~29% sequentially to 27,000 barrels per day.

However, management said ongoing purchase reductions by its main crude-oil buyer have forced it to cut production, adding that it is expected to fall short of liquidity to meet obligations as they come due. Sable also said it does not expect operating cash flow and remaining refinancing proceeds to cover ​near-term operating costs and debt payments.

Jefferies highlighted in a note, as per TheFly, that Sable Offshore cut second-half 2026 net sales guidance after its sole buyer temporarily halted crude purchases in early October, and also cited the "going concern" warning as an issue. The company has added new buyers, is looking to execute a bulk sale of inventory and expects Hondo to be online in November, but near-term liquidity is the key focus. The firm expects the market to react negatively.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOC stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have plummeted about 90% year-to-date.

Opendoor Falls On Weak Housing Market

OPEN stock fell to a 52-week low of $1.32 on Monday, before recovering to close in the green.

Shares have been pressured by weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, a widening net loss, compressed gross margins, and a slow-moving housing market.

Opendoor reported its Q3 earnings on Nov. 4, posting quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion alongside a net loss of $218 million.

Keefe Bruyette analyst Ryan Tomasello lowered the price target on Opendoor Technologies to $1.70 from $1.75 and kept an 'Underperform' rating on the shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OPEN stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have lost nearly 76% of their value this year.

TripAdvisor Falls On Results Miss, Leadership Upheaval

TRIP stock fell to a 52-week low of $6.82 on Monday as the company's earnings results and leadership changes weighed on its price.

TripAdvisor reported Q3 revenue of $436.4 million, down 11% year-over-year and below estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.37 missed expectations.

The company said that it is pursuing a $40 million cost-reduction plan and shifting investment toward its Viator experiences marketplace. CEO Matt Goldberg and CFO Michael Noonan are also departing, it said.

The company received a series of Wall Street price target cuts. B. Riley lowered the price target on TripAdvisor to $8.50 from $12.50 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the shares. The company's Q3 results missed expectations and came in below the low end of guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, the analyst said, adding that experiences segment growth stalled on softer U.S.-Europe and U.S. domestic demand.

Cantor Fitzgerald also lowered the price target on TripAdvisor to $6 from $8 and kept an 'Underweight' rating on the shares following its Q3 miss. The analyst added that the upcoming CEO and CFO departures add uncertainty. UBS and Barclays also lowered their targets on the company.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TRIP stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined 51% in 2026.

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