Jharkhand Woman Catches Father-In-Law Peeping Through Bedroom Window, Shares Disturbing Experience - WATCH

A local woman from Gangta in Godda district, Jharkhand, caught her father-in-law peeping through her bedroom window late at night. She recorded everything. The culprit is Shyam Bhagat. Now, mobile video footage of the midnight act has sparked fury across the region.

For months, family members suspected inappropriate conduct inside the house. They had no proof. Direct confrontation required hard evidence, so the daughter-in-law silently laid a trap.

How the Secret Video Was Filmed

Late at night, Shyam Bhagat repeatedly hovered outside the couple's bedroom window. When questioned his suspicious midnight walks, he claimed he was going to the bathroom. Nobody bought the story. His behavior continued to unsettle everyone in the household.

Determined to trap him, she turned off the lights inside the bedroom and waited in total silence. Her phone camera was ready - and the strategy worked. The clip catches Shyam Bhagat standing outside the window, staring right into the pitch-dark room occupied by his son and daughter-in-law.

Outrage Over Serious Violation of Privacy

Social media platforms exploded with anger as the video clip circulated across Godda's Gangta locality. Local residents condemned the act as a terrifying invasion of domestic safety. Trust inside the home shattered.

Outraged viewers pointed out a fundamental truth - bedrooms must remain safe from secret surveillance. Personal privacy inside a home cannot be compromised.

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Legal Options and Police Response

Armed with video proof, the victim's family is now reportedly moving toward formal legal action against Shyam Bhagat. They hold solid evidence. The family is currently evaluating their legal options to ensure justice for the privacy violation. Police in Godda confirmed their next steps. Officers will initiate a formal investigation as soon as the family submits a written complaint.